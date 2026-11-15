Predicament of a Tibetan in ‘A Season of Retreat’ by Tsering Namgyal Khortsa

In ‘A Season of Retreat’, Tsering Namgyal Khortsa explores the existential dilemma of displacement, spiritual alienation and the quest for belonging through the life of Tashi, an Indian-born Tibetan man who relocates to Taiwan, home to a small Tibetan diaspora community.

A product of historical ruptures, Tashi embodies the predicament of a generation caught between inherited cultural memories and the aspirations of modern life. The book examines how geographical mobility, despite the promise of opportunity, may deepen emotional and spiritual estrangement.

Set against the backdrop of the Asian economic boom, when material prosperity often coexisted with renewed spiritual introspection, the narrative follows Tashi’s career as a financial journalist as he yearns to become a creative writer. His mechanical existence reduces him to a mere “cog in machine”, exposing the spiritual emptiness concealed beneath the polished surface of corporate life. Writing emerges as a refuge and a means of recovering his fragmented identity.

The book employs third-person narration and relatively simple vocabulary to trace Tashi’s spiritual affiliations with Lama Kunchok and Ani, alongside his physical relationships with Tracy, Elizabeth and Sonam. Interestingly, his romantic relationships do not always evoke a compelling emotional response in the reader. This apparent emotional detachment could be a deliberate narrative strategy, reflecting the superficiality of contemporary relationships.

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The recurring reminders from his spiritual companions — that he should become a monk, that he has no country of his own, and that life is impermanent — reinforce his sense of emotional exile. The death of Ani and separation from Lama Kunchok precipitate a profound transformation within Tashi. Upon that, the handover of Hong Kong to China awakens a sense of loss, as the city’s uncertain identity mirrors his own fractured existence. Torn between the allure of journalism and his desire to write about Buddhism, he eventually chooses the Zen-like simplicity of life in Dharamsala.

Nevertheless, the book’s thematic accessibility is accompanied by certain limitations. Its central concerns are too readily comprehensible, particularly to Gen Z readers, many of whom have begun questioning relentless workplace routines and prioritising personal well-being over obligatory socialising. The narrative offers few surprises and its characters, devoid of grey shades, offer limited room for psychological complexity. Familiar expressions such as “live in the moment” and “cannot take Tibet out of a Tibetan” occasionally diminish the freshness of its philosophical reflections.

Similarly, indigenous terms such as thukdam, bardo, and chuba could have been contextualised more evocatively to stimulate deeper cultural curiosity.

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The novel is a meditation on displacement, impermanence and the possibility of spiritual renewal. Its straightforward style may resonate intuitively with younger readers, though its relative simplicity might leave more intellectually demanding readers wishing for greater psychological depth and philosophical complexity. Like a passing season, the novel touches the reader briefly before receding from memory. The retreat is meaningful, but perhaps not permanent.

— The reviewer teaches at Government College, Kullu