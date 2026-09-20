Privilege, motherhood and the messy reality of a curated life in ‘Moms’ by Shivani Sibal

Shivani Sibal began her writing career with a bang. Her debut, ‘Equations’, was a pucca Delhi story, breezily told. The lightness belied the seriousness of what she was tackling: class dynamics in the power-driven city filled with the powerful. Five years later, she returns to a leafy lane in a privileged part of the Capital, with ‘Moms’ cementing her place in the ‘Delhi novel’ bookshelf. A portrait of modern motherhood, her new book brings alive this Instagram-perfect world; she chooses to gaze inward at the family and the power dynamics within it.

Radhika has everything on paper. The daughter of a High Court judge, Justice Arvind Mathur, she grew up in a sprawling house in the heart of the Capital. She marries Manik Khanna — heir to the legal practice of the “legendary Senior Advocate GC Khanna” — just before her father retires, ensuring her bidaai from a 1-acre bungalow.

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They honeymoon in the Maldives — “when it is still an exclusive destination” — where Radhika would “wake earlier, get completely ready, change into a fresh set of nightclothes, and then slip back into bed”. So when her husband woke up, he would find her looking “pristine once more”.

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This beginning of the marriage sets the tone for her relationship.

The story of how she came to be married to Manik is spun into a bedtime story for her daughter Samara when she asks for a “mama-papa-princess story”. Radhika gets pregnant almost immediately, relieved that she could dodge the “what do you do” question at parties. “After all, what could be more significant than growing a baby?”

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Motherhood becomes her job, her life and her purpose. The identity she readily adopts consumes her so much that she is snidely referred to by the “Working Moms” in the school as a “Professional Mom”. It is a public tiff between these two different versions of motherhood that starts off the spiral in Radhika’s life. “Motherhood was an identity that she had apparently surrendered all others to and apparently done so willingly,” Shivani writes eloquently.

The book explores “the distance of what it looks like and feels like from the inside”. Shivani vividly etches this perfect life, now a curated social media feed with the right hashtag; each chapter begins with it. She elaborates on the pressures to live up to an impossible standard set by social media — that everyone somehow measures themselves against — and the tensions between real life and reel life.

But ‘Moms’ is equally an unfiltered look at motherhood. The heartbreak of it, as well as how quickly the love of the early years gives way to moodiness and “the Wall” in the teenage years. It offers a refreshing take on just how hard it is. “She had forgotten, in that moment, that mothers were not free to express their emotions — that they were always expected to be the bigger person every bloody time, to respond reasonably and pleasantly always, no matter the provocation,” she writes after Radhika snaps at Samara.

The book is set in a quiet colony opposite Lodhi Garden. The clues are there for anyone in Delhi to know exactly the neighbourhood. The colony has a new community centre with a swimming pool, a cosy cafe, and a space for after-school classes. There are state-of-the-art purifiers, a rock wall for older kids and a shiny playground.

The story is told through Radhika and her mom friends. There is Tara, the second wife of an older man. Mother to an adopted kid, Devi, Tara is part of the “super-mom” group, but lies on the fringes because she is their yoga instructor. There is Naina, Radhika’s “first mom-friend”, whom she met while getting a blow dry. Naina’s kids go to a boarding school in England to escape the pollution and the atmosphere for girls. Then there is Parul, from an established family without the need to network or find connections.

The book is taut like the gym-toned body that Radhika so carefully works on, and while it feels like a thriller, it is a social commentary on a world where luxury is a necessity. Shivani handles the heavy with lightness. Think ‘Big Little Lies’ meets ‘Made in Heaven’. ‘Moms’ is almost size zero that packs a punch. It is a devastating behind-the-scenes peek into a privileged Delhi world — sharply observed and with bite. There is loneliness, marriage, motherhood, friendship and family. And there is a price for perfection and for editing the messier bits of life.

Shivani tackles power — it would be impossible not to do so in a Delhi novel — but chooses to focus on how it plays out in intimate relationships. In the Capital, privilege and power provide a Teflon coating, as the end reveals. The conclusion will leave you shaken, but it is worth it.

— The reviewer is a literary critic