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Home / Book Reviews / ‘Raga for the Fallen’ by Vikas K Menon: Profound insight into the American-Indian experience

‘Raga for the Fallen’ by Vikas K Menon: Profound insight into the American-Indian experience

The book explores the poet’s intimate philosophical thoughts and questions of identity

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Supneet Kaur
Updated At : 04:24 PM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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Raga for the Fallen by Vikas K Menon. Copper Coin. Pages 88. Rs 350
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Book Title: Raga for the Fallen

Author: Vikas K Menon

Salman Rushdie’s reputation as one of the pioneering figures in diasporic writing has brought an influx of prospective poets whose attempts at incorporating moments of cultural alienation, belonging and loss have become incorporative of the immigrant experience. ‘Raga for the Fallen’ by Indian-American author Vikas K Menon is representative of the alienation faced by immigrants in the dry sagebrush steppe of Montana.

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The book of poems, divided into four parts, explores the poet’s intimate philosophical thoughts and questions of identity as each sentence transforms from a deep, confessional tone to emotional turmoil and nostalgia related to parental relationships. The poet’s journey as a Malayali navigating the United States and the complex labyrinthine rituals of Hinduism, associated with childhood memories and grief, are prevalent throughout ‘Raga for the Fallen’.

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The first segment, titled ‘Immigrant Hymns’, explores the vast deserts of Montana while remaining rich in vivid imagery of the poet’s father as symbolic of the Indian immigrant. The collection consequently hints at the disconnect from Indian culture most individuals of the Indian diaspora experience while trying to find solace in the American metropolis. As the poet explores belonging through the lived experiences of his father, the reader is further forced to delve into ideas of death and the cultural practices associated with it.

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The emotional turmoil of the poet upon witnessing death and funeral rites is exhibited in the subsequent poems in the collection; these remain tinged with colours in contrast to the grey desert and American urban life, evoking a sense of ‘Indianness’, which the poet constantly seems to be clutching onto.

The book also involves deeper references to contemporary American culture, intertwined with questions of language and its modulation by immigrants. Menon explicates agony as extraneous to language through his mother’s suffering — the Indian accent marked with similarities to Nissim Ezekiel’s ‘Goodbye Party for Miss Pushpa TS’ — yet remaining a poignant example of the universality of human suffering, in contrast to Ezekiel’s poem. Menon’s book not only provides an introspection into childhood memories of loss and longing, but also a postcolonial perspective of cultural alienation while attempting to reconcile with an American home.

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Religious illustrations, specifically of Malayali Hindu traditions and customs, are juxtaposed with the simplicity of capitalism-ridden Montana. While one is described with bright yellow bananas and milky coconuts, the other remains reflective of a surreal image of a Sears department store. The readers are pulled into the dichotomy of an American and an Indian experience consequently, perhaps representative of the poet’s oscillating identity.

While the remaining collections feature constant reflections of an American-Indian identity in the making, the book also maintains interest among the readers through its modernist, free-verse form. Although the poems remain devoid of any rhyming as opposed to traditional poetry, the poems in ‘Raga for the Fallen’ provide recollections of thoughts and memories in a disconnected manner, wherein the reader finds it possible to jump from one brooding thought in the poet’s mind to another.

Virginia Woolf’s 1931 novel ‘The Waves’ may be viewed as a precursor to the technique that involves elaborate use of a stream of consciousness and lyric method. ‘Raga for the Fallen’ maintains the depths of the Indian diasporic experience without using any pretentious vocabulary that may be incomprehensible to readers who are not used to reading the modernists of the previous century, such as Woolf.

Vikas K Menon’s book, therefore, does succeed to provide profound insights into the American-Indian experience, with the complexities of culture, language and tradition that are not relatable to those who may have never seen the desert foliage of the American West, nor read the narratives of diasporic writers such as Jhumpa Lahiri or Rushdie.

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