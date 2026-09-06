Realm of the unknown in Satyajit Sarna’s ‘Redtooth: A Himalayan Horror Story’

A trekking expedition gone wrong is hardly a new horror premise, but Satyajit Sarna gives ‘Redtooth’ a fresh life by rooting it in the folklore and landscape of the eastern Himalayas.

Set in the ancient trails leading towards Goecha La beneath the looming presence of Kanchenjunga, the novel blends adventure, mythology and psychological suspense into an unsettling exploration of what happens when human beings stray into realms they do not understand.

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The story opens in Yuksom, where the ageing guide Dzangpo prepares for what may be his final trek of the season. Before departure, he is warned by Doma, a mountain-wise elder, that “it is not good to go after this moon. Things start changing up there”. The warning is ignored, and what begins as an ordinary expedition gives way to something far darker.

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The trekking party is an eclectic group burdened by private anxieties: the secret-ridden Trehan family, Mandhira Rao rebuilding her life after a failed marriage, former mountaineer Moeen Mustafa yearning for one last connection with the peaks, and the opportunistic Kapil. Leading them on the trek is Manish, haunted by a fatal incident from a previous expedition.

Sarna devotes much of the first half to developing these characters, turning the trek into an inward journey as much as a physical one. The shifting viewpoints and gradual revelations can slow the pace, but they lend emotional weight to the horrors that follow, grounding them in recognisable human fears and frailties.

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Sarna’s prose is evocative, while sometimes being sharp and even caustic. Siliguri is dismissed as “the armpit of Bengal... A great brand name, shitty product”, while Mandhira is described thus: “the yoga instructor, sweet as she might be, smelt of offensive virtue and fibrous food”.

As the expedition climbs higher, subtle signs of danger begin to emerge. The first comes in the form of a mutilated mountain crow. Manish notices “a spill of blood gleaming on the stiff black feathers” and realises that “something had ripped it open with a claw or talon”. From this point onward, Sarna steadily intensifies the sense of unease, using isolation, altitude and local folklore to blur the line between the natural and the supernatural.

The Himalayas are the novel’s most powerful presence, not merely a backdrop but a realm ruled by ancient forces beyond human understanding. As the trekkers shed their urban certainties, they discover a landscape that seems indifferent, even hostile to human intrusion.

When the horror finally arrives in full force, it does so with conviction. A stranger seeking shelter introduces himself with the words, “Call me Redtooth. Call me hunger,” ushering in a sequence of shape-shifting creatures, predatory spirits, monstrous birds and uncanny doubles. Yet some of the most effective passages rely less on outright violence than on psychological dislocation, particularly as characters begin to doubt the reliability of their own perceptions.

Not everything works equally well. Sarna occasionally leans on familiar horror conventions, and the severity of the supernatural punishments can seem disproportionate to the transgressions that provoke them. Yet the novel’s vivid sense of place and sustained atmosphere of mounting dread largely compensate for these shortcomings.

More than its moments of bloodshed, what lingers is the sense of human insignificance before an ancient and unknowable landscape. Drawing confidently on local traditions while expanding the possibilities of contemporary Indian horror, ‘Redtooth’ is an imaginative and haunting novel.

— The reviewer is a freelancer