Reenita M Hora’s ‘Vermilion Harvest: Playtime at the Bagh’: Love in Amritsar, 1919

Set against one of the most devastating moments of India’s colonial past, the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919, this novel frames history around an intimate story of love tested and ultimately damaged by political violence. The narrative weaves imagined lives into documented events to explore questions of belonging, resistance and the human cost of imperial rule.

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The story is grounded in the oppressive atmosphere created by the Rowlatt Act of 1919, that allowed the British to detain individuals without trial and suppress dissent with force. Opposition to the Act led to hartals and protests across the country, with Punjab emerging as a centre of agitation. Against this backdrop, national politics steadily intrudes into private lives.

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At the heart of the narrative are Aruna Duggal, a 19-year-old Anglo-Indian schoolteacher, and Ayaz Peer Mohammed, a Muslim law student increasingly drawn into revolutionary activity. Their relationship crosses religious, social and political boundaries, making their love both fragile and dangerous. Aruna’s Anglo-Indian identity places her in an ambiguous position: tied by birth to the colonial rulers yet distrusted by both British and Indian communities. Her sense of isolation and insecurity runs through the novel as a central theme. Ayaz represents youthful idealism, believing that freedom demanded total commitment, even at great personal cost.

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The portrayal of Amritsar in April 1919 is among the work’s greatest strengths. The city is gradually unravelling — from the hartal of April 6 to the violent confrontations of April 10. Railway lines are disrupted, crowds clash with authorities, and the colonial stance hardens into repression. By April 13, Amritsar is under military control. Col Reginald Dyer’s authorisation of force foreshadows the tragedy to come.

The massacre at Jallianwala Bagh is largely seen through Aruna’s eyes, lending the episode emotional immediacy. Images of bodies packed together with no means of escape, followed by the eerie stillness after the gunfire, convey the scale of devastation. The aftermath — survivors moving through a field of death — is stark and deeply unsettling.

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The novel, however, is not without limitations. At times, the language clashes with the setting. Certain expressions — such as “my family’s big on education” or “getting flak” — carry a contemporary cadence.

Aruna’s character arc invites reflection. Although she witnesses political upheaval at close quarters, her resistance to the British authority appears to arise more from emotional distress. Her forays into male-dominated protest spaces in the early 20th century, driven largely by personal attachment, occasionally strain credibility. Ayaz remains ideologically unwavering. His refusal to heed Aruna’s warning about the impending danger at the Bagh becomes one of the novel’s most painful moments.

The author reflects on the gendered cost of political struggle, particularly the burdens borne by women during periods of upheaval. Through Aruna and Ayaz, the book ultimately asks whether love can survive when history turns brutal.

— The reviewer is a freelance contributor