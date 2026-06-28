Romila Thapar’s ‘Just Being’, a memoir about a lived life

Romila Thapar is easily our most distinguished historian and public intellectual. She has all that it takes for one to be recognised as a well-established public intellectual — a large community of admiring followers and a group of visceral haters. She has consciously shunned all official rewards, particularly from governments. Twice she turned down the Padma Bhushan on the grounds that it might compromise her independence as a scholar. For the past six decades, she has pursued research on ancient Indian history, trained many generations of students in research and teaching, and subjected Indian society to rigorous rational scrutiny.

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As a social scientist, she has considered it her duty to make India’s past and present intelligible to Indians and outsiders. She has performed this duty sincerely and often ruthlessly. For this, she has earned the ire of governments as well as right-wing organisations. Above all, she is a nationalist who has dreamt of an India that is affluent, democratic, secular, and egalitarian.

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Now, at the age of 94, Romila Thapar has come out with her memoir after having written around 20 books on history.

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She was not always destined for this role. With a different constellation of forces, she could well have been a housewife, an actor or a painter. Romila grew up in the cosmopolitan and hived-off military enclaves of big cities such as Lahore and Pune, where she came into contact with Muslims, Parsis, Christians and Anglo-Indians, mostly from the upper-middle classes. Ethnic diversity and class homogeneity went hand in hand.

Her father, a doctor in the army, once took a trip to South India and developed a great interest in the ancient architecture he saw there. He started reading about ancient Indian history and insisted on sharing it with his 14-year-old daughter. In order to keep up the conversation, young Romila too had to read books on ancient India. A six-month break in her school education gave her the opportunity to start learning Sanskrit with all its intricacies.

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On the occasion of August 15, 1947, Romila was asked by the principal of her school to unfurl the national flag and give a speech. This was not easy. The real meaning of independence was still unclear and hazy. So, the 15-year-old raised two questions: What are the roots of our basic identity as Indians? And in which direction are we likely to go? At that stage, Romila did not realise that she had just set the menu for the rest of her intellectual life. These two questions constitute the axis around which her entire research has revolved. Being an Indian has mattered a great deal to her. This really is the essence of ‘Just Being’, her memoir.

Curiously, it was during her trips to England that Romila truly became a nationalist and a universalist at the same time. She noticed that Indian history, as understood by the world and Indians, was a prisoner to European knowledge. The colonial representation of India’s past oscillated between saying that Indians did not have a sense of history and therefore they did not have a history. This irked her and she made special efforts to bring this to an end. She demonstrated that the ancient Indian texts, both Brahmanical and Buddhist, contained a clear sense of history, but in such an embedded way that it was not intelligible to colonial scholarship.

The problem lay with colonial knowledge, not with the ancient Indian texts. A considerable part of her research was devoted to rescuing Indian history from both colonial knowledge and Eurocentric blinkers. When she joined JNU in 1970, she and her colleagues set about creating a new curriculum for a proper study of Indian history.

Her second mission has been to rescue Indian history from prejudiced and politically motivated accounts. The field of history as knowledge has become extremely contested during the last few decades. With the emergence of identity politics, different stakeholders have developed a vested interest in how the past has to be seen. The justification for current identity claims is being sought in history, which has become a great battlefield for claims and counter-claims. This is particularly conspicuous with the leaders of political Hinduism. Instead of data and methodology, they have loaded history with their own prejudices and motives. It suits their current politics.

Romila Thapar, with her insistence on scientific history based on data and its valid interpretation, has been an active crusader against the efforts to subordinate Indian history to political projects. On almost all the important themes of pre-modern times — the homeland of the Aryans, their diet, role of internal dissent and its accommodation in the making of Hinduism, and the destruction of the Somnath temple, among others — she has produced historical knowledge based on records and their valid interpretation, puting it in the public domain. For this daring act, she has antagonised many people, governments and political parties. Quite undeterred by all this, she has gone on.

Romila Thapar’s lived life has been a micro-reflection of the life of the nation. As she moved on from adolescence to youth, the Indian nation made its transition from being a colony to a sovereign republic. Romila Thapar came of age during this transition. She made some promises to herself just as the young Indian nation made promises to itself. Quite clearly, the Indian nation has failed to live up to the promises it once made.

How does Romila Thapar look upon the nation now and her own lived life? ‘Just Being’ offers many glimpses of both. She has lived her life with grace and dignity. The same grace and dignity also characterise the account of her lived life. It is an extremely rich account of an extremely rich life.

— The reviewer is Visiting Faculty at BML Munjal University, Gurugram