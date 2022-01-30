Salim Ali's words of bird wisdom

Salim Ali's words of bird wisdom

Words for Birds by Salim Ali. Edited by Tara Gandhi. Black Kite. Pages 256. Rs 599

P Venugopal

Reading ‘Words for Birds’ is simply listening to the music of birds and falling in love with them — the way they fly in the sky, build nests, twitter and sing and quack and migrate across continents with precision as seasons change; the mystery of it all.

These collected radio broadcasts, delivered by Dr Salim Ali between 1941 and 1985 and edited by his student Tara Gandhi, can possibly transform the way you see the world around you. There comes a silent wonderment about the mystery of the invisible intelligence that drives all forms of life.

As the ornithologist says in a broadcast in 1942: “The object of these talks is really to interest listeners, in the first instance for the healthy pleasure and satisfaction bird watching affords rather than for its intrinsic scientific possibilities.”

The purpose remains constant through the 44 years of these broadcasts on All India Radio. They are meant for the ordinary listener, yet the “interest” he strives to awaken quite naturally soars to its “intrinsic scientific possibilities”, the mystery of existence and the curiosity it sets on fire. It also paints the picture of the finely balanced interplay that exists among God’s creatures.

In one of his talks, Dr Salim Ali wonders “whether birds possess a Conscience, and what in reality is the thing we call Conscience?” He was watching a colony of baya weaver birds building nests. There was a laggard in the otherwise industrious colony who was apparently too lazy to fly out and fetch his nesting material. So, he would surreptitiously hop across to the half-built nests of the others when they were not around and pilfer material for his use.

The pilfering bird showed every evidence of guilt and sheepishness in his actions. His hurried pulls, his furtive glances around, and his hasty departure before the return of the ‘supply column’, all evinced plainly that the bird was fully aware that what it was doing was ‘not done’. Then came a time when the offender was caught red-handed by an industrious colleague returning unexpectedly, leading to “plying of bills and flying of feathers while the culprit screamed blue murder and fluttered piteously”. Dr Salim Ali says it seemed a rude awakening had happened, for the laggard in the colony behaved with utmost respectability thenceforth that day.

Prick of Conscience, perhaps! Prick can happen only when there is something to prick on.

This book, published by Black Kite (an imprint of Permanent Black) in association with Ashoka University and Hachette India, can be enjoyed at several levels. There is that spiritual something in it, which really is at the very core of environmental consciousness — the idea of interdependence and oneness of all, the concern about the changing balance.

It can also be enjoyed as a beautiful work of literature. Salim Ali comes out in these talks as an excellent communicator, his prose tending towards poetry at times. Each of the 35 talks in the book is around 1,500 words, the length of a good short story. Without exception, they are perfectly crafted. There is some repetition of the same observations in some of the pieces, but it is best the editor keeps the scripts in the form they are, without editing out the repetitions. The repetitions make each talk a complete piece, which can be read with the same pleasure as reading a short story. So, you can pick any of the chapters at random and enjoy the reading experience.

Yet, it is best to read it from beginning to end. The talks are arranged in a sequence that first kindles the love for bird watching and virtually handhold the listener through various stages of curiosity, scientific enquiry and wonderment. You feel like wanting to buy a pair of binoculars.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab punjab assembly polls

Congress fields CM Channi from a second seat, Pawan Bansal's son in Barnala, ex-mayor against Capt Amarinder

2
Diaspora

Thousands protest Justin Trudeau govt's Covid mandates and restrictions in Canadian capital

3
Lifestyle

Here's a look at Nawazuddin's new bungalow in Mumbai

4
Punjab

Rahul Gandhi 'pickpocketed' during Amritsar visit?

5
Chandigarh

Rain spell likely from February 2 in Chandigarh tricity

6
Chandigarh

Panchkula Judge proceeded in ‘hot haste’, slipshod manner: Punjab and Haryana High Court

7
Chandigarh

Signs of 3rd Covid wave flattening in Chandigarh

8
Chandigarh

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh

9
Punjab

Petty politics behind NRI Suman Toor's allegations, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

10
Entertainment

Salman Khan's soft corner for Shehnaaz Gill is so evident, only she can poke him for being single and it has Katrina Kaif's angle

Don't Miss

View All
Rain spell likely from February 2 in tricity
Chandigarh

Rain spell likely from February 2 in Chandigarh tricity

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh

On Pandit Bhimsen Joshi’s birth centenary, doyens of music recall the magic of his voice
Features

On Pandit Bhimsen Joshi's birth centenary, doyens of music recall the magic of his voice

Avoid ‘unreal’ photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Kejriwal
Delhi

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

66-year-old sperm donor ‘has fathered 129 children’, nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

Officers’ choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus
Jalandhar

Officers' choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus

Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season
Himachal

Himachal's Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary
Chandigarh

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

Top Stories

Punjab polls: Congress fields former Mayor Vishnu Sharma against Capt Amarinder in Patiala

Congress fields CM Channi from a second seat, Pawan Bansal's son in Barnala, ex-mayor against Capt Amarinder

Party drops Nawanshahr MLA Angad Saini, married to Rae Barel...

Punjab CM face: Cong begins discussion, feedback sought on internal app

Punjab CM face: Congress begins discussion, feedback sought on internal app

Channi’s candidature from 2 seats places him ahead in the ra...

‘It’s a choice between corrupt & honest’: Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convener

‘It’s a choice between corrupt & honest’: Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convener

Pegasus issue to storm Budget Session, starting on Monday

Pegasus issue to storm Budget Session, starting on Monday

The session will have two parts—Jan 31-Feb 11; March 14-Apri...

Pegasus row: Undeterred NSO says criticisms ‘hypocritical’, blacklisting by US will be rescinded

Pegasus row: Undeterred NSO says criticisms 'hypocritical', blacklisting by US will be rescinded

Amid mounting allegations that software was misused globally...

Cities

View All

Covid-19: 4 die, 301 test +ve in Amritsar district

Covid-19: 4 die, 301 test +ve in Amritsar district

Rahul Gandhi 'pickpocketed' during Amritsar visit?

Only 18 poll violations in last three weeks in Amritsar

Artistes steer clear of poll campaigns this time, Covid to blame?

Contesting elections not common man’s cup of tea

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

Punjab poll 2022: Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

Chandigarh reports 441 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

Chandigarh reports 441 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

Covid-19: 5 more fatalities in Mohali district

Signs of 3rd Covid wave flattening in Chandigarh

Cashless payment facility starts at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh

Wait for Chandigarh railway station makeover gets longer

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

Delhi records 4,044 Covid cases, 25 deaths; positivity rate down to 8.6 pc

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

Gym owners take out protest march, demand fitness centres be allowed to reopen

DU issues notification to discontinue M.Phil from next academic session

Pargat, Henry, Kalia among 28 file nominations in district

Pargat, Henry, Kalia among 28 file nominations in Jalandhar district

2 Punjab Lok Congress candidates from Doaba return tickets

Constituency watch: Nakodar

Nawanshahr district leads state with highest voter enrolment

Jalandhar district reports 211 cases, three deaths

Drunk man sets four vehicles afire at Joshi Nagar, nabbed

Drunk man sets four vehicles afire at Joshi Nagar, nabbed

387 test +ve, 4 succumb in Ludhiana

Man ends life over property dispute, relatives booked

36 candidates file nomination papers on Day 4

15 booked for abetting bizman's suicide

Covid-19 effect : Govt Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, faces blood shortage

Covid-19 effect : Govt Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, faces blood shortage

8 food samples fail quality test in Patiala district

Patiala Health Department fails to meet daily Covid vaccination target

Honour for Punjabi University Professor

Faculty development programme ends at Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law