Salim Ali's words of bird wisdom

Reading ‘Words for Birds’ is simply listening to the music of birds and falling in love with them — the way they fly in the sky, build nests, twitter and sing and quack and migrate across continents with precision as seasons change; the mystery of it all.

These collected radio broadcasts, delivered by Dr Salim Ali between 1941 and 1985 and edited by his student Tara Gandhi, can possibly transform the way you see the world around you. There comes a silent wonderment about the mystery of the invisible intelligence that drives all forms of life.

As the ornithologist says in a broadcast in 1942: “The object of these talks is really to interest listeners, in the first instance for the healthy pleasure and satisfaction bird watching affords rather than for its intrinsic scientific possibilities.”

The purpose remains constant through the 44 years of these broadcasts on All India Radio. They are meant for the ordinary listener, yet the “interest” he strives to awaken quite naturally soars to its “intrinsic scientific possibilities”, the mystery of existence and the curiosity it sets on fire. It also paints the picture of the finely balanced interplay that exists among God’s creatures.

In one of his talks, Dr Salim Ali wonders “whether birds possess a Conscience, and what in reality is the thing we call Conscience?” He was watching a colony of baya weaver birds building nests. There was a laggard in the otherwise industrious colony who was apparently too lazy to fly out and fetch his nesting material. So, he would surreptitiously hop across to the half-built nests of the others when they were not around and pilfer material for his use.

The pilfering bird showed every evidence of guilt and sheepishness in his actions. His hurried pulls, his furtive glances around, and his hasty departure before the return of the ‘supply column’, all evinced plainly that the bird was fully aware that what it was doing was ‘not done’. Then came a time when the offender was caught red-handed by an industrious colleague returning unexpectedly, leading to “plying of bills and flying of feathers while the culprit screamed blue murder and fluttered piteously”. Dr Salim Ali says it seemed a rude awakening had happened, for the laggard in the colony behaved with utmost respectability thenceforth that day.

Prick of Conscience, perhaps! Prick can happen only when there is something to prick on.

This book, published by Black Kite (an imprint of Permanent Black) in association with Ashoka University and Hachette India, can be enjoyed at several levels. There is that spiritual something in it, which really is at the very core of environmental consciousness — the idea of interdependence and oneness of all, the concern about the changing balance.

It can also be enjoyed as a beautiful work of literature. Salim Ali comes out in these talks as an excellent communicator, his prose tending towards poetry at times. Each of the 35 talks in the book is around 1,500 words, the length of a good short story. Without exception, they are perfectly crafted. There is some repetition of the same observations in some of the pieces, but it is best the editor keeps the scripts in the form they are, without editing out the repetitions. The repetitions make each talk a complete piece, which can be read with the same pleasure as reading a short story. So, you can pick any of the chapters at random and enjoy the reading experience.

Yet, it is best to read it from beginning to end. The talks are arranged in a sequence that first kindles the love for bird watching and virtually handhold the listener through various stages of curiosity, scientific enquiry and wonderment. You feel like wanting to buy a pair of binoculars.