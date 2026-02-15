DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Book Reviews / ‘Salman Khan: The Sultan of Bollywood’ by Mohar Basu leaves you asking: But who is Salman Khan?

‘Salman Khan: The Sultan of Bollywood’ by Mohar Basu leaves you asking: But who is Salman Khan?

The author had the opportunity to unpack the complexities behind the man celebrated for his magnanimous generosity, fierce loyalty and larger-than-life on-screen presence, but decides to smooth over the latter while highlighting the former

article_Author
Abhiraj Lamba
Updated At : 05:10 AM Feb 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Salman Khan: The Sultan of Bollywood by Mohar Basu. HarperCollins. Pages 328. Rs 799
Advertisement

Book Title: Salman Khan: The Sultan of Bollywood

Author: Mohar Basu

If you’re a die-hard fan of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and believe he can do no wrong, Mohar Basu’s new book, ‘Salman Khan: The Sultan of Bollywood’, is for you. Anything less, skip this one.

Advertisement

Five pages into the biography, Basu describes Khan’s birth like this: “It is said that Salman opened his eyes immediately after birth, unlike many infants who take days, even weeks to do so. While newborns keep their fists clenched and eyes shut, Salman seemed eager to see the world.” That passage immediately makes it clear what this book is about — Salman Khan the myth and not so much the man behind the myth.

Advertisement

Few stars have had a public life as versatile as Khan’s — towering highs and public lows, achievements and controversies, devotion and disdain — all for the world to see, giving his biography enormous potential.

Advertisement

Basu had the opportunity to unpack the complexities behind the man celebrated for his magnanimous generosity, fierce loyalty and larger-than-life on-screen presence, while also being criticised as immature, impulsive and even violent. Instead, she decides to smooth over the latter while highlighting the former. That is not to say that she avoids the controversies. Basu addresses everything from his infidelities, allegations of violence, his abusive relationship with Aishwarya Rai, even the infamous hit-and-run case.

Yet these incidents are consistently framed less as moral or personal failures and more as PR disasters. At one point, Basu uncritically quotes Khan’s father, screenwriter Salim Khan, “He did not know how to handle the media during his initial years. He is a normal boy who was not aware of his responsibilities as a superstar.” Little seems to be Khan’s fault, but rather circumstances and misfortunes are left to take accountability.

Advertisement

Basu seems aware of what this biography’s perspective is and perhaps, even its limitations. She recounts how while researching this project, she was warned by senior journalists to not gloss over Khan’s “missteps”, with one editor advising her, “That’d be a gross misrepresentation of this man-child, who lives in his father’s house till date and refuses to grow up. It’s not endearing — it’s a cautionary tale of what happens to a man who doesn’t grow up.”

However, she undermines this advice in the very next paragraph, quoting a fan who asked if this editor had ever saved someone’s life and segwaying into how Khan was the first bone-marrow donor in the country.

“I don’t want to reduce Salman’s philanthropy to a footnote,” Basu writes. “His fans won’t let me, and this is a book told from their perspective.”

To her credit, Basu does a compelling job writing about the parts of Khan’s life and career she seems to want to talk about — his softboy ‘Prem’ era, his philanthropy, his loyalty to his friends and family. If only it was grounded in the reality of the messier sides of his life, this book would’ve made for a far more interesting read.

Instead, we are left with a biography that forgoes complexities for fan service and can only serve two kinds of readers — the die-hard “Bhai” fans or someone who has never heard of Salman Khan at all.

— The reviewer is a freelance contributor

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts