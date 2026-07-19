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Home / Book Reviews / Sameena Dalwai feminist retelling reveals the truth behind ‘love jihad’

Sameena Dalwai feminist retelling reveals the truth behind ‘love jihad’

The author says the issue has remained trapped within the language of religion and electoral politics

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Kavitha Iyer
Updated At : 03:17 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Love Jihad: A Feminist Retelling by Sameena Dalwai. Penguin Random House. Pages 248. Rs 599
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Book Title: Love Jihad: A Feminist Retelling

Author: Sameena Dalwai

There are books to read and put away, and then there are books to read with a stack of sticky notes, knowing you will return to them repeatedly. Sameena Dalwai’s ‘Love Jihad: A Feminist Retelling’ belongs firmly in the latter category.
The Hindu woman. The Muslim man. The Dalit-Bahujan. These are the three figures around which Dalwai structures her book, and together they offer a striking lens through which to understand one of contemporary India’s most potent political narratives.
The claim that Muslim men systematically target Hindu women for conversion has generated legislation, state action, and court cases in the remarkably short period of about a decade. Yet much of the discussion around ‘love jihad’ has remained trapped within the language of religion and electoral politics.
Dalwai’s most persuasive contribution is to shift the discussion elsewhere. Her argument is that the phenomenon cannot be understood without examining the intertwined workings of patriarchy, caste and social control.
The three figures at the centre of the book represent an unequal social order whose hierarchies have endured despite decades of constitutional guarantees and legislative reform. Together, they reveal how power operates through surveillance, exclusion and the regulation of personal choice.
Interrogating the central fiction on which the ‘love jihad’ discourse rests, that Hindu women are being protected, Dalwai assembles evidence of how families, communities and even courts have demonstrated tolerance for violence against women, and suspicion and outrage toward women who exercise agency. In India, Dalwai writes, “being a woman, by itself, is provocation enough”.
In this feminist retelling, the ‘love jihad’ discourse cannot be understood in isolation from caste and patriarchy, themselves deeply intertwined. In a society marked by hierarchies, the fear of the religious outsider serves another function: it denies internal fractures, obscures the persistence of caste structures and caste-based violence, and presents a paradigm where all Hindus unite in their anger towards Muslims.
Such insights allow Dalwai to connect contemporary anxieties around interfaith relationships with older forms of social control. The discourse around ‘love jihad’ is, in many ways, an extension of the impulses that have fuelled opposition to inter-caste marriage and, in its most violent forms, honour killings. The fear is not merely about religion. It is about maintaining power. What is being defended is not simply religion, but an entire social order that allows vigilantes into households to question adult women’s personal choices.
At a moment when questions regarding religious identity increasingly shape both public discourse and private life, Dalwai offers a framework for understanding how these anxieties are produced and sustained. To her credit, the book never feels like an academic exercise. Her method is distinctive: she moves effortlessly between courtroom records, political theory, popular culture and personal observation.
Dalwai discusses a bizarre legal case on the cohabitation of Akbar the lion and Sita the lioness in a Tripura zoo and barely a few pages later invokes Antonio Gramsci. Her references range from Bollywood lyrics to the prison writings of GN Saibaba. Dark humour sits comfortably alongside rigorous scholarship.
A feminist thinker and teacher of law, Dalwai herself has a mixed-religion family — the one she was born into as well as the one she chose as a spouse. The book shows her intellectual range and moral clarity, but also her proximity to the subject and the anger that animates it.
Sharp and original, ‘Love Jihad: A Feminist Retelling’ asks readers to look beyond a familiar slogan. What it reveals is that the debate was never only about religion. It was also about who gets to choose, who gets to belong and who gets to be free.
— The reviewer is a freelancer
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