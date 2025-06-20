Sanjeev Chopra’s ‘The Great Conciliator’: How Lal Bahadur Shastri steered India

In Indian political history, Lal Bahadur Shastri — India’s second Prime Minister — is often overshadowed by the towering legacies of his predecessor, Jawaharlal Nehru, and successor, Indira Gandhi. His tenure may have been brief, but Shastri’s contribution to India’s political evolution was immense and impactful, a fact that this book compellingly reaffirms.

‘The Great Conciliator’ authored by Sanjeev Chopra, stands out with each of the 35 chapters, exploring a different phase of Shastri’s life.

When Nehru passed away in 1964, he left behind not just a vacant office, but a legacy that seemed almost impossible to inherit. The question that loomed over the nation was profound: After Nehru, who? At a time when India stood at political crossroads, it was Lal Bahadur Shastri who was chosen to take the mantle. Chopra writes: “Where Nehru, with his aquiline features and accented English, gave the look of a Roman senator, Shastri was seen as the wise village elder in whom confidence could be reposed.” This contrast highlights the fundamental differences between the two leaders in both style and persona.

While Shastri's political career is relatively well-known, this biography delves deep into his early life and formative years, periods that were transformative in the truest sense and played a crucial role in shaping the man he became. These aspects of his life, often overlooked, are richly explored in this volume.

Born in Allahabad, Shastri's journey to the top was unlike that of several other national leaders. Coming from modest beginnings, he lost his father at a very young age, and his mother struggled to make ends meet. Yet, through those difficult years, Shastri remained rooted in his values — never abandoning his morals or humility, qualities that remained integral to his character.

Chopra offers an elaborate explanation of Shastri’s commitment to morality in politics. For instance, on November 23, 1956, when a passenger train — Tuticorin express derailed, claiming over 150 lives. Shastri, though not directly responsible for the technical lapse, took moral responsibility and submitted his resignation. It was a rare gesture of political accountability, underscoring Shastri’s belief that public office carries not just power, but profound ethical responsibility. In an era where blame-shifting has become common, this act remains a benchmark of integrity in Indian public life.

The book captures the essence of Shastri’s “Jai Kisan” legacy, portraying him as a staunch advocate of self-reliance in India’s agricultural sector. His commitment to agrarian reform was evident early on as his second Cabinet note itself emphasised the urgent need to reorganise the Department of Agriculture. With the support of key figures like Cabinet Minister C Subramaniam and Secretary MS Swaminathan, Shastri laid the foundation for a transformative plan aimed at achieving food self-sufficiency in India. It focuses on how these efforts paved the way for the Green Revolution and positioned agriculture at the heart of national policy.

Despite his brief tenure, Shastri played a crucial role in strengthening the nation’s institutional framework. One of his significant contributions was the establishment of the Border Security Force (BSF), envisioned as the country’s first line of defence.

One of the most compelling chapters in the book is titled ‘Shastri’s India Versus Ayub’s Pakistan.’ It poignantly captures the immense challenge Shastri faced after taking up the country’s command. The starch geopolitical, political and economic realities of India and Pakistan are briefly explained in the chapter.

When the time came, Shastri, a man of humble beginnings, went on to humble Pakistan during the 1965 conflict. His pragmatic leadership during this period showcased his outstanding statesmanship. He responded decisively to Operation Gibraltar, Pakistan’s covert infiltration plan to seize Kashmir, and firmly foiled Ayub Khan’s ambitions. In a fierce battle to avoid the pressure from Kashmir region, a new front was opened from the Lahore and Sialkot sectors of Pakistan, making marches deep inside Pakistani territories. It eventually led to a UN — declared ceasefire and Shastri's decision to return the strategically important Haji Pir Pass, which Indian forces had captured from Pakistan, in favour of ‘peace’. A move still seen in a critical sense by many historians.

What sets this book apart is its conscious effort to avoid the over-romanticisation of any figure. Instead, it presents all the characters — including Shastri himself — with nuance and honesty, portraying them as real people shaped by their circumstances.

Sanjeev Chopra’s book fills a much-needed gap in Indian political literature. It offers a comprehensive account of Shastri’s life and work, something very few mainstream books have attempted. ‘The Great Conciliator’ is a valuable addition to Indian political historiography and a must-read for anyone interested in Indian politics and history.

— The reviewer is a student of Hansraj College, University of Delhi