‘Seeing Equally’: Why we must eliminate prejudice now

Back in the 15th century, saint and mystic poet Kabir had decried the caste system in a doha: “Jaat na puchho sadhu ki poochh lijiye gyan” (Do not ask the sage his caste, rather ask of his wisdom). The irony is that the 3,000-year-old caste system with deep Vedic roots has failed to breathe its last. It is in this context that ‘Seeing Equally: An Anthology of Progressive Hindu Voices’ holds significance as it brings new Hindu voices on the malaise of caste. Edited by Anantanand Rambachan and Sunita Vishwanath, the writers are not iconoclasts but committed practitioners of Hinduism.

‘Between Two Worlds, Between Two Ways’ is the title of the introduction by Abhi Janamanchi, a third-generation member of Brahmo Samaj from Maryland, USA. An advisory board member of Hindus for Human Rights, he says: “The concept of oneness is fundamental to my Hindu identity.” He goes on to say that Hindu nationalism has politicised Hindu identity, equating it with certain agendas and creating divisions within the community. “To navigate these shifts, I have drawn strength from the principles of unitarian universalism, which emphasise pluralism, equity and interdependence.”

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A remarkable essay is by Sadhvi Madhuri, based in Chhattisgarh. She says: “In Chhattisgarh, many people follow the path of Kabir, even people from Dalit castes like mine. This means that Kabir’s influence reaches even those pushed to the periphery of society.” Kabir had resisted the caste system, underlining the need for basic dignity of all.

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In another telling essay, ‘Remolding the Hindu Vessel’, Pandit Sanjay Doobay, a Guyanese Hindu priest based in New York City, who works as an attorney dedicated to representing injured workers, defines ‘Who is a Pandit?’ Before coming to his vital definition, it is interesting to know more about the author. He describes himself as a 30-year-old brown guy from New York, who loves pizza for breakfast. He elaborates: “I have been dating a woman whose passion is as fierce as Maa Kali, and who has informed me of my dharma every day since we were teenagers. She has not only become my wife but the most giving mother of our adorable, awe-inspiring and life-affirming toddler.”

In other words, he lays claims to being a liberal, which he certainly is, and yet a Pandit. Defining who is a Pandit, he quotes the ‘Bhagavadagita’: “The truly learned with eyes of divine knowledge and humility — whether they are feelings, thoughts, things and, yes, people.” This defines the very essence of seeing equally and thus leaves no room for prejudice of caste or creed.

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The strength of this remarkable collection of essays is qualitative writing. Each has his or her own way of approaching the subject through their lived experience. Endorsing the collection, Mallika Sarabhai, Indian classical dancer, writer and activist, says: “Against contemporary attempts to reduce a rich inheritance to a narrow politics of exclusion, the essays in this volume remind us that the enduring strength of Hindu thought has always lain in its openness.”

As one opened the dialogue on this inspiring collection quoting Kabir, one rounds up with him again, quoting from a wonderful conclusive essay titled ‘Walking with Kabir’ by Umesh Kabir, a devoted proponent from Kabir Chaura Math Mologadi Ashram in Varanasi. Kabir rejected the caste system, for he held that the divine spark existed in all human beings and there was no difference from one to the other. Influenced by his writings and philosophy, Umesh puts it in simple words: “If we can treat one another with dignity, question injustice and live with compassion, then we honour not only Kabir but the essence of being human too!”

— The reviewer is a senior journalist