Silent suffering in ‘The Mistress of Phoolpur’

‘The Mistress of Phoolpur’ is not just a collection of stories but a reflection on life and human emotions. Every story presents different situations and struggles that people, especially women, silently go through in society, making the readers connect deeply with the characters.

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One of the stories that stayed with me was ‘Sleeping with Girls…’, which delves into emotions of confusion and loneliness and explores relationships. It talks about identity and emotional connect in a sensitive way. In ‘Ma, Let’s Fly’, the relationship between a mother and child is shown beautifully, along with the desire for freedom and a better life.

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The title story, ‘The Mistress of Phoolpur’, was especially powerful because it shows how society judges women and limits their choices. The story reflects loneliness, social pressure, and the hidden emotional pain many women carry. Similarly, stories like ‘Taking Selfie’ and ‘Already a Man’ show modern society, changing relationships and the pressure people feel to fit into social expectations.

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What I liked most about this book is that the stories are simple but leave a strong impact. The author does not use complicated language, yet every story carries a deep meaning. The characters feel like real people living ordinary lives with their own share of struggles, dreams and disappointments. Some stories are emotional, some uncomfortable, but all of them force the reader to think about human behaviour.

Overall, this book is beautifully written and emotionally powerful. It gives a realistic picture of relationships, women’s experiences, family pressures, loneliness and survival. I would definitely recommend this book to readers who enjoy meaningful literature that stays in the mind even after finishing the book.