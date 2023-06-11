Singer’s killing that sent shockwaves

Tribune News Service

THE glow on this young man’s face suggests he will be laid to rest in his youth.” Sidhu Moosewala perhaps foretold his death in his hit song ‘The Last Ride’. On May 29, 2022, as the Punjabi rapper left his haveli in Moosa (Mansa district in Punjab) for a quick ride to his aunt’s house in the neighbouring village, he was never to return home. He was ambushed and gunned down by six assailants. He was only 28.

An icon for many, the rebellious young man had also been a controversial figure. There were allegations that he promoted gun culture and violence, and rumours that he had ties with certain gangs.

In ‘Who Killed Moosewala?’, journalist Jupinderjit Singh traces the contours of the murder investigation and the arrest of suspects. As the story unfolds, an ominous mix of old enmities, uncomfortable truths, disgruntled youth and the violence that simmers in Punjab begins to emerge.

The gripping, fast-paced page-turner also offers glimpses into the life of the singer who was a rage when alive, and attained a near-legendary status after his sudden and violent death. This book, the author says, is for everyone who loved Sidhu Moosewala and engaged with his music.