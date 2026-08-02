‘Socrates: The Barefoot Philosopher’ by Vijay Tankha: Seeing the philosopher in new light

How do you solve a problem like Socrates? How do you pen an account of a man whose writing does not survive? How do you write about a philosopher whose works are unavailable but widely quoted, forming the basis of much of Western philosophy? How do you construct the life of a person whom most scribes have seen as they want him to be?

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We all know Socrates, and we don’t know him. Widely considered among the wisest men in history, a statement attributed to him, asserting that he is wise enough to know that he does not know, is one of the famous sayings passed down through centuries. He dangerously drew his fellow Athenians into debate, exposing their preconceptions and opinions.

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Instead of constructing yet another portrait of the person, Vijay Tankha allows us to form our own — through the writings of his contemporaries and those who came later. We all know Plato, his most famous student. This book also acquaints us with the others, such as Aristophanes (Socrates’ constant companion), Diogenes Laertius (who wrote a history of Greek philosophy), Xenophon (Socrates’ associate).

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Passages from their works inform us, including one where he wears sandals and explains why! Starting with his life and times, we see the man as reflected in various accounts; the charges of impiety against him and his own behaviour, which was devoted to piety and ethical living; his obedience to the laws to the extent that, following his death sentence, he refused to escape from prison even when his friends arranged it.

Love, as the author says, is one thing that Socrates affirms he knows about: “There are at least two different words that differentiate erotic from non-erotic (filial) love. Eros, the god of love, gives his name to the former, as does his mother Aphrodite, while ‘philos’ does duty for affection and friendship.… If desire is a basic fact of human existence, eros must be controlled, philosophically, by logos (reason).” Both Socrates and later Plato find a way to redirect the erotic impulse into one of love, not of the body, but of the soul.

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For Socrates, philosophy was to be practised by dialogue or conversation. His stress on instruction through interrogation fitted well with his claim of not knowing. We know him through the conversations that were later written by those who recalled them. Of course, moral behaviour, right conduct and justice were primary concerns. The important thing to remember is that Socrates would not give out moral instructions; his dialogues bring out the dilemmas and issues regarding morality. He stressed cross-examining those who said they knew. The Socratic method confronted a person with his own ignorance, pushing him to abandon his false beliefs.

While in college, the weekly Philosophical Society meetings encouraged us to debate. These attracted top academics of the time, including the late Profs Ramu Gandhi and JPS Oberoi, giving us students tremendous exposure. Studying philosophy did not make me an intellectual. Far from it. Yet it continues to shape me because of how it was taught by eminent teachers like the late Dr RK Gupta, Prof Ashok Vohra and Prof Tankha. Reading the book brought back memories, rekindled my love for Plato’s dialogues, and reignited passion for a discipline that I leaned on as I navigated life.

This easy-to-read book has a useful glossary, a timeline, and a short bibliography. It is important not only because of what it says, but how it says it. The curated selections of excerpts from Greek authors who wrote about Socrates allow us to frame our own understanding of the philosopher.

— The reviewer is a senior journalist