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Home / Book Reviews / ‘Somewhere Between Friends and Forever’ by Chhaya Yadav maps the journeys we make

‘Somewhere Between Friends and Forever’ by Chhaya Yadav maps the journeys we make

This anthology captures the quiet, tender transition from friendship to love

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 04:18 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Somewhere Between Friends and Forever by Chhaya Yadav. Pages 76. Rs 199
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Book Title: Somewhere Between Friends and Forever

Author: Chhaya Yadav

‘Somewhere Between Friends and Forever’ is a heartfelt poetry collection by Chhaya Yadav. This anthology captures the quiet, tender transition from friendship to love — a journey told through late-night conversations, unspoken feelings, moments of closeness, confusion, distance, and unwavering devotion.

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Through its verses, the book tells the story of two people who, somewhere between holding on and letting go, chose each other again and again, promising to never walk away. Raw, romantic, and deeply real, this collection speaks to anyone who has ever fallen in love with someone they already knew.

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The poems inspire from real emotions and memories — some joyful, some confusing. The poet says that writing these down became a way to understand those feelings and preserve them.

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In the preface, poet Chhaya Yadav writes that this collection isn’t just about love, but about the journey between two people — how friendship can transform, how feelings can grow in silence, and how certain memories stay with us forever.

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