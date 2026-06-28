Filling the silent gaps in Sonia Bahl’s ‘Eighteen Inches Apart’

AT its heart, ‘Eighteen Inches Apart’ is a tender exploration of love, loss, longing, and renewal. The novel follows two individuals, Leela and Neel, whose lives unfold along parallel tracks before eventually converging. What begins as a fleeting encounter at a snowbound railway station in England expands into a sprawling narrative that traverses Calcutta, London, Delhi, and beyond.

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Through marriages, friendships, bereavements, and unexpected beginnings, the author examines how memory lingers and people learn to inhabit the silences left behind by those they love.

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Leela’s world revolves around her deep bond with Zain, a friendship that gradually blossoms into enduring love, while Neel finds companionship and emotional refuge in Mira. Fate intervenes cruelly, claiming both Zain and Mira, and the novel thereafter chronicles the arduous process of grief and recovery.

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The eventual coming together of Leela and Neel forms the emotional destination toward which the narrative steadily moves. Particularly touching are moments when memory is preserved through ordinary objects and gestures. Mira’s message, “Don’t worry. A fresh lot of irises just arrived. I’m listening to them. They are talking about you,” beautifully encapsulates the novel’s belief that love survives through remembrance.

Leela’s emotional landscape receives less psychological excavation than Neel’s. Yet glimpses of her inner world are illuminating. “I grew up like a perpetually open book, unafraid of censure,” reveals the candour and emotional courage that define her character.

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The author, Sonia Bahl, employs an alternating chapter structure, offering dual perspectives on bereavement and healing. While this narrative technique allows readers to inhabit two emotional landscapes, it occasionally renders the structure repetitive. The plot proceeds largely in a linear fashion, and several developments arrive exactly as anticipated.

The opening chapters are particularly slow, yet the prose possesses sincerity. The diction remains accessible and unpretentious. Recurring motifs of flowers, photographs, music, maps, snowfall, and houses provide a rhythmic pattern.

Mira and Zain are omnipresent despite their absence. The novel repeatedly suggests that love does not vanish; it merely changes form. Equally compelling is the author’s concern for underprivileged children.

The title proves to be profoundly relevant. The 18 inches separating the human head from the heart become a metaphor for the difficult journey from understanding to acceptance, from memory to healing.

The humane portrayal of grief and its memorable supporting cast are the novel’s redeeming features, despite the prolonged exposition, predictable developments, and occasional narrative digressions.

Achieving a satisfying circularity, the novel affirms that time may inflict wounds and alter lives, yet the heart retains its remarkable capacity for faith, fortitude, and fervour.

— The reviewer is ex-principal, Mukand Lal National College, Yamunanagar