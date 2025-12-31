Space walk along the Kozhikode beachfront

The Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) has announce the participation of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams at its 2026 edition that will be held from January 22 to 25, along the Kozhikode beachfront, bringing together voices from across literature, art, science, culture, and public life.

A former astronaut with NASA and a former Commander of the International Space Station, Sunita Williams has spent over 300 days in space and holds the record for the most spacewalks by a woman.

At the festival, she will reflect on her journeys beyond Earth and speak about science, exploration, leadership, resilience, and the enduring power of human curiosity.

Ravi DeeCee, Managing Director of DC Books and Chief Facilitator of the Kerala Literature Festival, said, “KLF has always believed in expanding the idea of the fest to include science, discovery, leadership, and the human spirit. Sunita Williams represents the courage to explore the unknown and the discipline required to stretch human boundaries. She has also been well-wisher of DC Books and KLF, which makes her presence at the festival especially meaningful. Her participation will inspire audiences across generations.”

KLF 2026 will host over 500 speakers from across the world and will feature Germany as the guest nation for this year’s edition. The festival’s speaker line-up include Nobel Laureates Abdulrazak Gurnah, Olga Tokarczuk, and Abhijit Banerjee, Olympian Ben Johnson, business leader Indra Nooyi, artist and illustrator Cheyenne Olivier, writer Gabriela Ybarra, economist Arvind Subramanian, linguist and author Peggy Mohan, author and columnist Shobhaa De, writer and former diplomat Amish Tripathi, actor and singer Piyush Mishra, curator Helen Molesworth, writer and activist Banu Mushtaq, writer and journalist Deepa Bhasthi, celebrated essayist Pico Iyer, environmental activist Dr Vandana Shiva, Jnanpith award-winning writer Pratibha Ray, eminent historian Romila Thapar, acclaimed novelist Anita Nair, noted Telugu author Volga, conservation biologist Neha Sinha, actor and social commentator Prakash Raj, author-diplomat Pavan K Varma, and author, parliamentarian and public intellectual Dr Shashi Tharoor, Indian Comedian Vir Das., and Tamil film director and activist Pa Ranjith, among many others.

Held annually in Kozhikode, India’s first UNESCO City of Literature, the Kerala Literature Festival has grown into one of the world’s most attended literary gatherings. The previous edition hosted over 6,50,000 visitors and featured more than 600 speakers. Set against the shores of Kozhikode Beach, KLF continues to offer an open and inclusive space for dialogue, creativity, and the exchange of ideas.

— The writer is a Chandigarh-based contributor