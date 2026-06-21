SR Praveen’s ‘Ticket to Kerala’ and Malayalam cinema

The first time I watched a film by Adoor Gopalakrishnan, what stayed with me was not the story but the silence and the stillness. Most of the time, in films, sound guides our gaze and emotional responses. However, in Adoor’s world, there seems to be no urgency to move or to make things easier for the viewer. In ‘Mathilukal’, Basheer (played by Mamootty) passes the time walking parallely to the wall, smoking, talking to other prisoners and scribbling. In ‘Elippathayam’, we see that the protagonist is trapped within himself and cannot move on from the feudal lifestyle; he cannot change with time. You are invited to witness life unfold. For someone used to the pace of popular Bombay cnema, this might come off as slow. That is the beauty of Malayalam cinema, looking at stillness as an act of resistance.

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My own introduction to Malayalam cinema did not begin with auteurs like Adoor or John Abraham. Like many non-Malayali watchers, it really began with films like ‘Bangalore Days’ and ‘Premam’, and then, during the pandemic, when OTT was still in many ways in its nascent stage, a lot of people watched a range of Malayalam films. Suddenly my conversations with cousins included discussions on filmmakers like Dileesh Pothan, Lijo Jose Pellissery, Anjali Menon and films like ‘Kumbalangi Nights’. At the time, it felt like discovering an unknown territory. It was the access that OTT platforms gave for a particular kind of viewer that truly defined the moment.

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What struck me most about these films was not their scale but the easy resistance to scale. The most ordinary situations, a family arguing in a house, a household kitchen, or two people travelling in a bus, were treated with an attention and sensitivity that you seldom find in contemporary Bollywood. There seems to be no compulsion to turn everything into spectacle. The confidence that the most mundane moments of life could carry the weight of a larger human experience is what makes Malayalam cinema unique.

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Films like ‘Bramayugam’, which falls in the genre of folklore thriller, are great examples of how radically interesting the industry has become. It is a story of a folk singer in 17th century Kerala who, after narrowly escaping slavery, stumbles upon a mysterious mansion inhabited by a cook and his formidable master. Thriller is one such genre that I think the Malayalam film industry has mastered. Even a political film like ‘Amma Ariyan’, directed by John Abraham, with his Odessa Collective, is an important example of how a filmmaker questioned power. The film dealt with the side effects of a radical communist movement in Kerala. It is a critique of the ruling ideology in the state but it never becomes propaganda. Across these many years, the range of films that have come out is extraordinary.

This is where SR Praveen’s ‘Ticket to Kerala’ becomes an important text. The book does not simply catalogue films or filmmakers. It attempts to situate and contextualise the experience of a Malayalam film within a longer history. Like any good film, the book too starts from the present, the ongoing wave of Malayalam cinema that has travelled beyond Kerala, and then it slowly goes back to ask how this came to be and how audiences outside the state discovered it.

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Praveen acknowledges the same entry points that shaped my own viewing, films like ‘Premam’ and ‘Bangalore Days’, and uses them to map what is often called the new wave. From there, he moves into a more in-depth exploration of the people who shaped this phase. His interview with filmmaker Rajeev Ravi is particularly insightful, especially in understanding how he moved beyond his identity as a mere cinematographer of Anurag Kashyap to establish himself as one of the most distinct voices of the Malayalam industry. There is a fascinating ability in filmmakers to hold together intensity and structure; this control on the medium is what in many ways define much of contemporary Malayalam cinema.

I was particularly drawn to the chapter on music. Not much work has been done on the sound of the new wave film movement. We were taught that sound is probably the most important element in filmmaking. My own engagement with these films has often been through their soundscapes. Praveen masterfully introduces the evolution of music in the new-new wave.

Another important chapter came right next after the chapter on music. It is the chapter dealing with the creation of the Women in Cinema Collective and the aftermath of the Hema Committee report. This was a big blow to the entire industry. A moment when the industry was forced to confront itself, and Praveen treats them with the seriousness they deserve. It is important that a book that claims to be an introduction to a film industry also talks about the problems within it and questions the institutions shaped by power, labour, class, caste and gender.

The second half of the book moves into history, and this is where its scope becomes clear. It deals with the origins of Malayalam cinema, the studio era, the emergence of the progressive and parallel cinema, and the role of figures like Adoor, John Abraham, Bina Paul, and MT Vasudevan Nair. The discussion of the film society movement is very engaging. It proves how a culture of spectatorship was built through collective effort, it was an exercise into training the audiences to watch cinema differently.

There is a huge difference between that moment and our own. The people who pioneered the parallel cinema movement created viewers through the film society movement. My generation, at least in the parts of North India that I frequent, encountered this cinema through algorithms, influencers’ recommendations, and OTT platforms that already knew that we were likely to watch. It is both good and bad. On one hand, there is a moment of ‘discovery’, courtesy algorithm. But on the other hand, it narrows our own explorations into the territory.

For me, the book leaves one question unresolved, and perhaps it cannot be resolved. What exactly is the Malayalam new wave? How does one define it? The distinction between mainstream and parallel cinema, so often used in discussions of Hindi cinema, becomes untrustworthy here. What appears experimental in one context seems to exist independently and comfortably within the mainstream in another. This ambiguity is also the charm of researching, but it may also be a reflection of the industry as well. This is not necessarily a flaw. I do not look to books for easy answers. As a student of history, I look to books for questions. ‘Tickets to Kerala’ open up many such questions. It makes you aware of how little you know, how partial your engagement has been and how much more there is still to explore.

For a long time, in many parts of the country, Indian cinema was used almost interchangeably with Hindi cinema. That assumption is no longer true. There are many Indian cinemas, many histories, many traditions and many cultures of spectatorship. Malayalam cinema is one of the most interesting among them today, but it is not alone. When Bollywood is at its lowest, Marathi, Maithili, Punjabi cinema and other film industries are producing remarkable work. What Praveen’s book does is remind us of this plurality.

The book does not claim to be definitive, and it does not need to be. It is a beginning. For anyone who has recently come to Malayalam cinema and wants to go further, it is a generous, thoughtful, and necessary guide. More importantly, it reminds the reader that what appears new is often the result of a much longer and less visible process.

— The reviewer is a film scholar and founder of Karwaan Heritage