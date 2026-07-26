‘Staying Alive’ by Ramani Atkuri: How accumulated social disadvantage shapes a patient’s suffering

The first thought that came to mind while reading ‘Staying Alive’ was Friedrich Engels’ classic account of the working class in 19th-century Manchester in ‘The Condition of the Working Class in England’. Engels relied extensively on official British government reports to document the appalling conditions of industrial workers, interpreting them through the prism of political economy. Ramani Atkuri undertakes a similar exercise from the public health perspective. A deeply uncomfortable difference is that the reader is not looking back at Victorian England but at twenty-first century India. One would like to believe that, after nearly two centuries of progress, such conditions would belong to history. Disturbingly, through her vivid personal accounts of migrant labourers, Atkuri demonstrates that millions continue to live in conditions like overcrowding, poor sanitation, undernutrition, hazardous workplaces, occupational injuries, noise pollution along with routine circumvention of labour protections by unscrupulous employers.

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Atkuri writes as a public health physician who has spent decades working in rural and tribal India, including with UNICEF, WHO and other NGOs. Her work in the primary healthcare delivery, training of frontline health workers and advancing health equity lends the book genuineness. This is particularly evident in her discussion of women migrant labourers, whose vulnerabilities (occupational, social, reproductive) are portrayed with remarkable sensitivity. They are not merely subjects of observation but people among whom the author has lived and worked.

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The book traces India's changing disease burden with equal attention to communicable diseases and the rapidly rising prevalence of non-communicable diseases. Interestingly insightful is the discussion on why patients in rural areas delay seeking medical care. Rather than attributing this simply to ignorance or superstition, Atkuri looks at factors like poverty, distance, transport, loss of wages, gender norms and fragile health systems. It is their complex interplay that leads to postponement of treatment until the disease has advanced. Disease, according to her, is the manifestation of accumulated social disadvantage.

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Throughout the book, carefully selected studies and surveys reinforce the author's observations. She highlights the disproportionate financial burden borne by rural households that spend a larger share of their monthly expenditure on healthcare than urban families. Catastrophic health expenditure (healthcare spending exceeding 10 per cent of household expenditure) and discussion around it need be understood by everyone. While acknowledging the benefits of publicly funded health insurance schemes, she also points to their limitations: incomplete coverage, double-billing, persistent out-of-pocket expenses and continued barriers to accessing quality care. This was well-documented in Elisabeth Rosenthal's “An American Sickness”, which argues that health insurance is not the same thing as healthcare.

The accounts of tuberculosis, malaria, pneumonia and other infectious diseases are important. Atkuri recounts caring for patients with body mass indices as low as 11, figures almost incompatible with survival, the examples emphasising the devastating interactions between disease, undernutrition, poverty and delayed access to care. Equally vital are her discussions of treatment costs, inconsistent drug availability and the practical obstacles that prevent timely medical intervention.

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Snakebite and animal bite management receive well-deserved attention. The persistence of ineffective traditional remedies, including snake stones, magnets and other practices, is critically examined. Delays caused by these practices, compounded by shortages of anti-venom, vaccines, ventilators and adequately equipped health facilities, often prove fatal. Her reminder that nearly one-third of the world’s rabies deaths occur in India, and that official estimates substantially underestimate the true burden, shows how neglected these conditions remain.

The book also examines injuries, burns, drownings and poisonings, subjects that receive inadequate attention. These are discussed using epidemiological evidence alongside individual stories. Particularly striking is the observation that more than a hundred people die from drowning every day in India, a statistic that I found quite shocking. Atkuri also writes about suicide, observing, “farmers facing crop failure, women in situations of domestic abuse, students with stress about examinations and unemployed youth are prone to attempting suicide”.

Maternal health is also well-covered. Among other issues discussed, Atkuri highlights an important legal paradox arising from the POCSO Act. A minor girl who marries and becomes pregnant finds herself virtually unable to access proper antenatal care. As healthcare providers are legally mandated to report such cases to the police, it leads to the arrest of her husband and the parents of both parties. A petition before the Supreme Court currently seeks to resolve this.

While our media fixates on the rise of overweight and obesity, Atkuri reminds readers that undernutrition remains widespread and severe, documenting persistent childhood undernutrition and diets that remain grossly inadequate. The rural-urban divide is stark: the poorest rural households spend less than ₹20 per person per day on food, compared with approximately ₹40 in urban settings. “The extent of hunger and malnutrition in India today,” she writes, “is the product of structural violence,” implicating income/wealth inequality.

Another thought-provoking chapter examines forced migration resulting from developmental projects, mining, industrial expansion and the creation of protected forests and tiger reserves. Beyond the immediate loss of livelihoods, Atkuri explores the too often neglected but profound psychological consequences of displacement.

The book also discusses the functioning of peripheral health facilities, the inequitable distribution of doctors, government health programmes, contributions of NGOs, and the promises and pitfalls of digitisation. Her observation that “digitization does not inherently lead to more efficient or equitable services” is a timely reminder that technology cannot substitute for investments in infrastructure, personnel and governance.

Throughout the book, Atkuri describes scores of patients she personally assisted, transporting them to healthcare facilities, paying for their medications, navigating bureaucratic obstacles on their behalf. She acknowledges the vital work of NGOs working in underserved regions.

What is perhaps lacking is that she hardly indicts the fundamentally flawed system that makes such individual interventions necessary in the first place. NGO work, however important, amounts to symptomatic treatment, addressing the suffering of minuscule populations while leaving the underlying pathology intact. The structural determinants of ill health — poverty, insecure employment, displacement, inadequate public investment, inequitable distribution of resources — ultimately require political and societal solutions. Atkuri briefly acknowledges the need for systemic change, but one wishes for more.

There is a widespread, complacent belief among India’s wealthy and upper-middle classes that poverty has been largely eliminated. ‘Staying Alive’ serves as a powerful corrective. It reminds readers that for millions of Indians, illness is not simply a biological event but the cumulative consequence of a large number of factors. Healthcare, the book argues persuasively, begins well before a patient enters a hospital.

Tolstoy famously began Anna Karenina by writing, “All happy families are alike; each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.” Atkuri's accounts, I would suggest, represent a similar truth: all healthy people are alike, every patient is miserable in their own way. The suffering of each patient Atkuri describes is shaped by the specific interactions of hunger, displacement, healthcare access, social class, caste, gender, social exclusion, and geography, and that determine their outcomes.

‘Staying Alive’ is difficult to read, not because of its prose, which is lucid and precise, but because it disturbs, refusing to let the reader look away from uncomfortable truths in our society. It is not simply a book about disease. It is a book about the systems that produce disease. It deserves to be read by everyone, but particularly by those who believe that India’s health challenges have already been solved.

— The reviewer is Professor, Pharmacology, at PGIMER