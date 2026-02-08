Sushila Takbhaure’s memoir and the meaning of being shackled

Caste not only erupts in acts of violence; it also endures through the routine exclusions, asserting its presence in the mundane and thus strengthening its grasp in people’s lives. The metaphor ‘shackled’ in Sushila Takbhaure’s ‘My Shackled Life’, a Dalit woman’s autobiography translated to English by Deeba Zafir and Preeti Dewan, therefore becomes deeper than physical.

This is a story of a woman who finds herself intricately bound in the shackles of caste and patriarchy, turning ordinary experiences of exclusion into a powerful account of social inequality. She does not romanticise suffering or narrate dramatic acts of rebellion. It unsettles the reader with its ordinariness and perpetuity.

This autobiography refuses to cohere with the dominant literary conventions of introspective individualism, narrative closure and redemptive self-fashioning. Instead, Sushila Takbhaure reasserts Dalit autobiography as a collective, ethical and political act, where caste, gender and community are central to the constitution of her Self rather than interiority and self-realisation.

She uses narrative restraint as a tool to critique these transversal forms of oppression that create a distinct narrative experience that destabilises the dominant modes of reading. There is no coherent self-determining ‘I’. Instead, the text presents a relational self. The narrative voice is shaped through family, kinship, neighbourhoods, workplaces and the dominant presence of caste among all. The self is therefore rendered inseparable from the collective experiences of caste and patriarchy in society.

The narrative structure is largely chronological and dispersed in episodes. One may find a sense of repetition that mirrors the persistence of the structures of caste and patriarchy. This seems like a literary strategy as the narrative does not escalate as it insists on these structures as an ordinary ongoing condition rather than exceptional experience.

In the first half of the text, Sushila herself recounts her early years through the lives of her paternal grandmother and her mother, signalling that this autobiography is as much about inherited memory as personal experience. Within this landscape of caste and patriarchy, family becomes a crucial site of learning. Sushila’s paternal grandmother and mother appear as significant figures, not as heroic rebels but as women whose lives of labour and restraint shape the author’s consciousness. Their responses to humiliation and hardship offer an early, intimate education in dignity, endurance, and the gendered workings of caste. There is a constant presence and mention of the community at large; how deprivation, humiliation and superstitions constitute their ontological reality and how it is being passed on to the younger generations. Among this, Sushila Takbhaure grows up as docile and fearful but determined woman whose real journey begins after she is married to a man who is much older to her.

While caste marks the boundaries of Sushila’s’s world, it is gender that governs its most intimate injuries. She recounts her life with her mother-in-law and sister-in-law as one marked by dehumanisation while her husband’s conduct often intensified this cruelty, breaking not only her resolve but, at times, her body. Yet, the narrative is not configured by moral simplification. It was her husband who supported her education, enabling her to complete her BEd, Masters and also facilitating her entry into the progressive intellectual circles of Nagpur.

Sushila’s PhD was not a result of institutional ease but of personal resolve. She pursued it while managing work full-time, caring for her children, and carrying the weight of household responsibilities. The text does not idealise either family or community. Patriarchal relations within Dalit households are narrated without apology or moral resolution, extending the critique of caste into the intimate sphere.

Having taught at a school and later in college, and constantly moving from one house to another, Sushila achieves mobility but caste seems to occupy every space she inhabits. At a time when caste is often assumed irrelevant in the urban spaces particularly in the educational institutions, ‘My Shackled Life’ serves as a reminder that inclusion does not guarantee equality and belonging.

The English translation retains the directness and the simplicity of the text. There is no metaphorical excess. While some of the cultural and linguistic specificity of the original language is inevitably softened as is expected in any translation, the steadiness of her voice and the gravity of her experiences remain firmly in place.

The autobiography’s engagement with Ambedkarite thought also subtly reshapes the literary conventions peculiar to an autobiography. Political consciousness in the text is achieved gradually and not as a sudden awakening; through education, collective experience and through activism. This shifts away from a decisive turning point in her life towards continuous struggle to strive for agency for herself and liberation for her people.

The shackles in ‘My Shackled Life’ are never fully removed and the autobiography does not pretend otherwise. But what lends force to the text is the refusal to bow down to the systems of oppression and demanding the same accountability of the reader as well.