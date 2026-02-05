Books: Ethical capitalism of Tatyasaheb, an entrepreneur whose success spanned textiles, silent films, and sugar

“There is such a thing as luck— the fate written in the lines of your forehead.”

The lines on Tatyasaheb’s forehead are dark in the portrait penned by Tejaswini Apte-Rahm. By blending biography with urban history, Rahm’s book rescues from obscurity the life of her great-grandfather Vaman Shridhar Apte, fondly remembered as Tatyasaheb. From humble beginnings in Girgaon, Tatyasaheb found himself riding the tides of Bombay’s transformation from a colonial port to a commercial hub. A career that blossomed with the booming of the three sectors — textile, silent films, and sugar — that defined 20th century Bombay underscores the idea of successful entrepreneurship as a product of historical timing and persistent effort.

In chronicling Tatyasaheb’s journey, Rahm explores an idea that is fast-approaching oxymoronic status in today’s world, ethical capitalism. Even during shortages brought on by the World Wars, Vaman refused to inflate prices and participate in the black market. His entrepreneurial style speaks to a set of principles that valued long-term credibility over short-term gains and serves as a reminder that success in business need not come at the cost of one’s moral compass.

As Rahm uncovers Tatyasaheb’s steps in the business of creativity, she lends a cultural dimension to the narrative. The dawn of India’s silent cinema era saw Tatyasaheb’s spinning and weaving ventures transcend Kohinoor Mills and the textile industry. Stories emerged as a fresh trade. A meeting with Dadasaheb Phalke kicked off an association that led to Tatya financing over 100 silent films. With this section of the book, Rahm captures the imagination of the audience much like the Hindustan Film Company did with the cultural experiment that was Indian cinema.

Even though Tatyasaheb achieved the stuff of dreams in what was becoming the city that never sleeps, his story does not read like a rags-to-riches tale. Rahm is careful to give equal credit to both Tatyasaheb and Bombay for his success in the city. Despite its hierarchies, the metropolitan-to-be is described as a land of opportunity that does not discriminate. Glimpses of a modern Mumbai, a city that promises a ladder of social mobility for those willing to climb, are visible in Rahm’s quaint portrait of a colonial Bombay. Rahm attributes part of Tatyasaheb’s success in the Gujarati-dominated textile sector to the city’s evenhandedness. Descriptions of chawls, bazaars, trams, and day-to-day life in the city ensure that Bombay does not slip into the background but evolves alongside Tatyasaheb.

In attempting to trace the life of her great-grandfather, Rahm ends up doing much more. She succeeds in compiling a business and economic history that gives readers a glimpse of how Bombay was built; not only by capital and commerce but by the determination and choices of those with dark lines on their forehead.