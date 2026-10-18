Tavleen Singh’s ‘The Actor’ is an interesting, if uneven, leap from reportage to fiction

There is something both admirable and intriguing about a journalist deciding, late in a long and distinguished career, to cross the considerable frontier from reportage into fiction. Journalism gives you facts, sources, access, deadlines and, most importantly, the reassuring knowledge that reality has already supplied much of the material. Fiction offers none of these certainties. It demands architecture, character, voice, psychological complexity, sensual intelligence and that elusive thing called imagination.

Tavleen Singh has now made that leap with ‘The Actor’, her debut novel — a political thriller set in a future India. And let me begin with something I genuinely mean: I have enormous respect for Tavleen Singh the journalist. She has spent decades chronicling Indian politics, politicians and the peculiar theatre of power. She has an instinct for political personalities and an enviable proximity to the people who actually occupy the rooms where history is made.

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Which is precisely why ‘The Actor’ is such an interesting, if uneven, experiment.

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The cover carries a ringing endorsement from Shashi Tharoor: “One of the most impressive debut novels I have ever read.” That is quite an encomium. My own response was considerably more qualified.

What I encountered was not so much a fully realised novel by an accomplished journalist exploring what fiction might allow her to do with material she has spent a lifetime observing.

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The premise is promising enough: India in the future, politics becoming increasingly authoritarian, an actor entering electoral politics, a charismatic guru-like political figure, religious nationalism, ambition, power, and the machinery of mass persuasion. There is material here for a compelling political novel. At times, however, the book feels more straightforward than the premise suggests.

The politics are painted in broad strokes. Some characters can feel more like embodiments of political ideas than fully psychologically layered human beings. The plot moves forward, but without always generating the narrative propulsion one expects from a political thriller. And the prose, rather surprisingly, does not consistently possess the sharpness or mordant wit that distinguishes Singh’s journalism.

Most intriguing, however, is the treatment of sex and gender. The sexual passages are explicit, but what struck me more was how conventional their imagination can feel. Women appear at various points as bodies, temptations, sexual companions, mistresses and objects of male recollection.

The novel certainly has women with agency and intelligence — Maya, in particular, is an important presence and functions as a perceptive counterpoint to Amit. But some of the sexualised female characters and relationships seem to receive considerably more attention as physical presences than as psychologically complex ones.

And then there is the question of world-building. The book is ostensibly set in the future, yet its nomenclature and social landscape often retain the unmistakable familiarity of contemporary India. Names themselves, of course, do not need to sound futuristic. But when an entire fictional universe is projecting us into a transformed India, seemingly small details become part of the world-building. What has happened to language? Culture? Class? Urban life? Technology? Family structures? Gender? Religion? Popular culture?

A novel imagining the future has to persuade us that tomorrow has actually happened. Here, at times, tomorrow feels recognisably close to yesterday.

A good journalist tells you what happened. A good novelist makes you understand what it felt like to be the person to whom it happened. ‘The Actor’ often reads like the former reaching towards the latter. My reservations, therefore, are less about whether the novel has something important to say — it unquestionably does — and more about whether its fictional form always rises to the ambition of its subject.

And perhaps that is the most interesting thing about this debut. It tells us a great deal about what Tavleen Singh thinks about India’s future, but somewhat less about what that future might actually feel like.

For that, perhaps, I will continue reading her columns — while remaining curious about where her fiction goes next.

— The reviewer is an acclaimed author