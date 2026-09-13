‘The Apparition’ by MG Vassanji: Amid appearance and reality

The past is a foreign country: they do things differently there. LP Hartley’s observation is an apt point of departure for MG Vassanji’s ‘The Apparition’, set in 13th-century Delhi under the ageing Sultan Alauddin Khilji. At once historical, speculative and allegorical, the novel uses medieval Delhi to explore questions that remain deeply relevant: power, faith, reason, fear, violence, memory and the search for meaning.

The novel opens with an enigmatic object appearing in the sky, “half-man, half-bird”, its colours “blue, orange and even opaline”. Its identity is interpreted according to the inhabitants’ separate “storehouses of beliefs”. Vassanji’s apparition becomes a symbol of uncertainty. It may be divine, demonic, scientific or supernatural, revealing the human impulse to explain the unknown.

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Delhi is already a “ripe, rotten, stinking fruit ready to fall”. Famine, political intrigue, foreign threats and the weakening Sultanate create an atmosphere of collective anxiety. Amir Hassan al Shirazi, the suffering poet and intellectual, moves through this troubled city, meeting Hindus, Muslims, Mongols, Christians, scientists, Sufis and printers. Through these encounters, Vassanji reveals a civilisation divided by faith, origin and occupation, yet united by fear and the need to interpret the inexplicable.

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The responses to the apparition expose this diversity. Shafiq calls it a warning; Almasi, the scientist, calls it an illusion; Acharya Aditya announces the Kali age; Hindus see it as the 10th avatar of Vishnu on Garuda; while Maulana Sadruddin interprets it as an evil thing and a warning. Amir’s questioning response brings faith and reason together rather than placing them in opposition.

The historical narrative is enriched by references to the Mongols, Halaku Khan, Alamut and the Baatinis. Amir’s own parentage — father Teymurdai’s association with the Mongol army and mother Zarine’s history — deepens the theme of displacement and mixed identities. These interludes give a bird’s-eye view of history while bringing the reader back to the crisis of the present.

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The arrival of the Avians transforms the narrative into political allegory. Their rule initially appears to offer salvation to a society devastated by violence and disorder. Yet the apparent utopia gradually becomes dystopia.

Vassanji’s sharpest political comment emerges through the rewriting of Amir Hassan’s ‘Tarikh Alau’. His historical account is brutally edited, demonstrating how “false history... lies… and rumours are spread”. History is, therefore, not merely remembered; it can be manufactured by power.

Vassanji’s diction is evocative; his syntax moves between historical exposition, philosophical reflection, dialogue and first-person questioning. Amir’s journey becomes a meditation on belonging, exile and freedom. The poignant ending, in which his son is sent towards Delhi, leaves the family watching him “fly away to my homeland Delhi”.

‘The Apparition’ is not simply about a mysterious object in the sky. It is an allegory of humanity’s response to uncertainty. The apparition becomes a metaphor for the unknown; the Avians represent the seductive promise of salvation; and their rule exposes the danger of imposed perfection.

Vassanji’s Delhi belongs to the past, but its questions belong to the present. The real apparition may be humanity itself, haunted by fear, memory, sin and its recurring desire to exchange freedom for certainty.

— The reviewer is a retired college principal