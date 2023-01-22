After working in the corporate sector for two decades, as Divya Khanna felt the burnout, she decided to understand it better. Why did she feel trapped? She had met goals, but didn’t feel successful? Had she paid too big a price for that? The result is ‘The Company We Keep’, a market research-based exploration of Indian corporate culture. It looks beyond the glamour and jargon of the business world to individual stories that share real personal insights into the aspirations, vulnerabilities, pressures and possibilities of corporate careers and lives.

BITS of Social Impact by Harsh Bhargava & Sai Prameela Konduru. HarperCollins. Pages 263. Rs 299

In ‘BITS of Social Impact’, Harsh Bhargava and Sai Prameela Konduru share stories of BITS alumni whose ventures have made a difference in people’s lives. The 27 persons featured are spread across 60 batches — from 1960 to 2020. The narratives cover social sectors like healthcare, education, environment, the arts and culture, and rural transformation. The book looks into questions like what is social entrepreneurship, tips for setting up and sustaining a social impact organisation and how to assess the impact of programmes run by NGOs.

Braving a Viral Storm by Aashish Chandorkar & Suraj Sudhir. Rupa. Pages 329. Rs 495

As Covid-19 took the world by storm in late 2019, India — given the scale, complexity and diversity of the country — had a unique challenge ahead. It had to find counters to the pandemic by evolving its own financial, healthcare and social models. In July 2022, India crossed 200 crore vaccinations — scripting a success story. ‘Braving a Viral Storm’ recalls this saga of India’s fortitude. It uses extensive data to follow the story, starting right from global perspectives on the unlikeliness of a pandemic to the political, financial and geographical hurdles that followed.