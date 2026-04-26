‘The Dog Meows, The Cat Barks’ by Eka Kurniawan: Time to grow up, adults

In ‘Childhood’, a semi-autobiographical account of his early life, Leo Tolstoy wrote: “What better time is there in our lives than when the two best of virtues — innocent gaiety and a boundless yearning for affection —are our sole objects of pursuit?” Reading ‘The Dog Meows, The Cat Barks’, one begins to question whether such a vision of childhood is ever universally true. Certainly not for Sato Reang, the novel’s central character, who grows up with the uneasy realisation that adults really don’t like to see kids happy.

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Written by Indonesian author Eka Kurniawan and translated with remarkable clarity by Annie Tucker, the short novel offers a strikingly intimate perspective on childhood — not as remembered by an adult, but as experienced by a child. The narrative slips fluidly between first and third person, while remaining firmly anchored in Sato’s mindspace from early boyhood into adolescence.

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At seven, Sato undergoes circumcision, an event he initially greets with excitement. But this moment quickly reveals itself as part of a larger, more suffocating project: his devout, domineering father’s fixation to mould him into a pious boy. The circumcision, the prayer recitations and the daily visits to the mosque, he realises, are all a prelude towards this project — which Sato is determined to torpedo.

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The world, he believes, has come to become a never-ending nag, where “adults love to talk and talk, and their lives are like the words that come out of their mouths, drawn-out waste of time”.

Sato would rather swim in the streams by the rice fields, watch horse dancers spin into trance at a party or frisk fruit from passing trucks — anything but pray. These moments, which carry the texture of what Tolstoy calls “innocent gaiety”, stand in stark contrast to the regimented world of adults. In this world, time feels shredded into prayer slots and stifled by surveillance and obligation. Sato cannot sleep freely, play without interruption or even eat in peace, for the call to prayer and his father’s authority loom constantly.

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From an initial mild resistance to prayer, Sato’s loathing towards a devout life becomes stronger as he grows older. Like his friends at school, he wants to enjoy the movies and have girlfriends but cannot because, as his father constantly reminds him: pious boys don’t do that.

The turning point comes when his father insists he befriend Jamal, the most pious boy in school. In desperation, Sato conceives a subversive, almost sinister plan: to make Jamal commit a sin. As the novel moves to its shocking and tragic climax, it lays bare the great divide between children and adults, revealing how the young struggle to inhabit a world governed by rules that feel alien and imposed.

This is not a nostalgic account of childhood, nor is it a lament for lost innocence. Kurniawan resists both sentimentality and moral clarity. Instead, he presents boyhood as a space of intensity — full of curiosity, mischief, desire and, at times, startling savagery. Against this, he places the rigid, often puzzling rules of adults, showing how they can stifle a child’s sense of freedom.

Perhaps the most telling line comes from Sato himself: “To those who say childhood is a happy time, I can only snort. They can’t know anything about it — it’s as if they’d arrived on earth with a head full of grey and a beard like some kind of billy goat.”

With humour and pathos, Kurniawan renders an experiential portrait of childhood set in small-town Indonesia, while revealing its profoundly universal contours.

— The reviewer is a Bengaluru-based contributor