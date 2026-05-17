‘The Durian Flavour’ by Gurjit Singh makes a case for engaging ASEAN

The India-ASEAN relationship has been a bit one-sided — hot pursuit by India but cautious interest by ASEAN, wary of upsetting China. There are good reasons why India and ASEAN should be friends, not least because both illustrate that democratic credentials and economic success are not necessarily mutually exclusive.

The author, who served as India’s ambassador to ASEAN, provides an insider’s perspective of why and how it should be wooed.

Much of ASEAN, like India, belongs to the Global South. But Singapore and Brunei Darussalam have per capita GNIs (Atlas method) of High-Income economies, while Malaysia jostles China in the upper middle-income club, with Thailand and Indonesia following closely. Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam, and Myanmar — the last presently suspended from ASEAN membership — and India are all in the lower middle-income club.

ASEAN has followed open economy principles since the 1970s, well before China began integrating with the global economy.

For India, integrating with East Asia was tactical under the Look East policy to develop our Northeastern states, and extend the arc of development through Bangladesh and Myanmar to ASEAN. For the bloc, India is a large, rapidly growing economy which is willing to serve as a reserve player to support the team of East Asian democracies.

A limitation bounding the ties is the understandable unwillingness in ASEAN to rile prickly China, which views India as an intruder. China prefers the term ‘Asia-Pacific’ to describe the region rather than ‘Indo-Pacific’ — a more inclusive alternative.

To fit ASEAN sensibilities, the QUAD — the US, Japan, Australia and India — is mutating from a security partnership to a broader alignment with regional development aspirations. This dilutes the abrasive edge which pure security-oriented trilaterals, like AUKUS, project.

Gurjit Singh is unequivocal that India’s failure to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership in 2019 was at variance with the two-decade-long pursuit of closer ties with ASEAN and weakened the Act East policy. He leaves unsaid the implication that the fear of opening the door to trade competition from China underscored to ASEAN that India was pushing diplomatically well above its economic heft.

Economic integration within ASEAN is superior to that of South Asia, because of the early adoption of open economy principles. The author lists how closer economic cooperation between ASEAN and India would be beneficial. The chapter on defence cooperation is interesting. Space, IT, and AI are other areas where ASEAN capital and Indian technology could benefit each other.

ASEAN lives by a code of harmonious co-existence, and its “centrality” is an identity marker. India’s recent identity marker is multi-alignment. But both are beginning to realise that whilst these models worked well in a world with established rules and norms, they must now be applied flexibly in national self-interest. While 1990 was wrongly touted as the “end of history”, 2026 is perceived as the end of “geopolitical certainty”. It is also the beginning of new opportunities that neither ASEAN nor India can afford to miss.

‘The Durian Flavour’ is not a quick catch-up read. It is, however, essential reading.

— The reviewer is distinguished fellow, Chintan Research Foundation