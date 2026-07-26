‘The Forest of Snow’ by Swami Ramananda Bharati speaks of a time when borders were paths

In an age in which the Himalaya is routinely imagined through blockades, permits, military roads and disaster bulletins, ‘The Forest of Snow’ arrives as a reminder that these mountains once connected instead of dividing people.

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Swami Ramananda Bharati’s account of his 1898 journey from Uttarakhand’s Garhwal region towards Mount Kailash and Manas Sarovar in Tibet, first serialised in Bengali as ‘Himaranya’, is an elegy for a world of open frontiers and cultural confluence that has since vanished.

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The book chronicles the author’s pilgrimage at a time when the high mountain passes between India and Tibet were not barriers but bustling arteries of life.

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The author travels through a landscape where commerce, culture, and religion flowed freely. His account brings to life the thriving cross-border trade that sustained the remote communities in Uttarakhand and Tibet.

Bharati was a wandering ascetic, but it would be misleading to file this simply under pilgrimage. The sacred destination supplies the journey’s purpose; the life encountered on the way gives the book its texture. At Joshimath, Niti and across the Hoti Pass, Bharati witnesses the rudimentary infrastructure that sustained movement: interpreters, pack animals, rough shelters, wary officials, scarce food, sudden weather changes and the knowledge carried by the local people.

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His attention keeps drawing the reader from the monumental mountain to the human arrangements required to cross it.

This historical context provides a poignant backdrop to the present. As we read about the vibrant exchange that once defined these regions, one cannot help but reflect on the modern-day outmigration from the hills. Perhaps the decline of these ancient trade routes, sealed by conflicts and modern geopolitics, is a significant yet overlooked factor in the economic and social shifts seen today.

The book also makes religious proximity tangible without reducing it to a slogan of harmony. Hindu pilgrimage, Tibetan Buddhist practice, lamas, shrines and local rituals appear side by side because they share a landscape and a traffic of people. Bharati’s eye is devout but not ignorant. He records suspicion from the Tibetans too, especially in a borderland alert to colonial encroachment, along with comic, difficult and occasionally alarming encounters.

The result is a Himalaya neither timelessly holy nor merely scenic, but also socially crowded and politically exposed.

Somdatta Mandal’s English translation retains the directness of a traveller’s notebook. Bharati moves from a practical snag to a conversation, an anecdote or a sudden view with little ceremony. Written in a diary style, the book carries the reader along with the gentle, unhurried pace of a foot pilgrimage. The prose is unadorned, yet it effectively captures the awe and wonder of the high-altitude landscape. The narrative feels immediate and personal, drawing the reader into the author’s daily experiences: the challenges of the trail, the kindness of strangers, and the profound moments of spiritual reflection.

Unlike the heroic tales of conquest, Bharati’s work is a humble and introspective account. It is heartening to see such vernacular narratives of Himalayan travel being brought to the fore, offering an authentic, lived perspective. The author does not present himself as someone on a mission to conquer the mountains, but as a simple traveller and devotee, a seeker on a path of discovery living symbiotically with the locals rather than asserting authority over them.

The missing logs of the journey are therefore regrettable. The book comes to us as a partial archive, as detailed accounts of the return leg remain unpublished. While this leaves the narrative with a sense of incompleteness, it also adds to its mystique, leaving the final leg of the sadhu’s journey to the reader’s imagination.

‘The Forest of Snow’ is a historical document that captures a moment in time when the Himalaya represented a bridge between civilisations, a reminder of a not-so-distant past when human connection transcended political boundaries.

— The reviewer is an outdoor enthusiast