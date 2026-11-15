‘The Imitation Englishman’ by Devki Pande: Wartime ethos on campus

I cannot begin this review without acknowledging my sheer admiration for Devki Pande’s outstanding debut work in unambiguous terms. A novel of soaring ambition, searing insight and stunning complexity, ‘The Imitation Englishman’ uniquely taps into the ongoing fascination with India’s relationship to the World Wars, a topic that has become a staple in the raging debates on decolonisation.

Squarely set within the long haul of the First World War, Pande’s inventive offering is almost entirely removed from the brutality of the battlefield, instead conjuring the era’s ethos within the hallowed halls of the university space. As such, the book makes a distinguished place for itself in the genre of ‘campus novels’. But it simultaneously transcends the label by evolving into a sweeping critique of imperialism and the losses and gains that accompany cross-cultural navigations.

Not often does a reviewer come across a work of fiction that speaks to his own experiences in such close terms, notwithstanding the book’s historical specificity. Having grown up in the Himalayas of North India and travelled to the United Kingdom and Germany for higher research, I was pleasantly surprised to find the protagonist also take a similar path. Here, we have the young Madhusudan, who, in the thick of the First World War, travels from Almora to Heidelberg and then to London to pursue his degree in law, a journey that also divides this 400-page work into two parts with numerous parallels.

Pande clearly delights in describing voyages and everyday movements, which is why her novel also doubles up as a fine expression of travel literature through the lens of fiction. This is Madhusudan’s first journey outside the familiarity of his mountains, and the world is as strange a place for him as it is for the reader, given that the time it tells of often gets overshadowed by discussions on later periods as well as by the Second World War. Enroute, we therefore find ourselves dealing with forgotten historical chapters like the German-Hindu Conspiracy as well as the Ghadar Movement, whose denouement briefly takes us to American shores.

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The novel reminds of the historian-philosopher Hayden White’s central thesis that history and fiction share deep structural ties because both rely on language and narration to make sense of the past. White observed that “history is a work of construction rather than of discovery”, and the same can be said of storytelling. Pande’s novel illuminates this construction via an electric ensemble of characters that mingles with Madhusudan’s navigations in a diverse manner.

From Hindu and Muslim subjects of pre-Partition British India to foreign citizens belonging to Germany and England, the book is richly peopled and psychologically nuanced. But we soon learn that despite the novel’s title, the narrative does not only cater to the journey of a single man. Rather, this is a story about many “imitation Englishmen”, a term used to describe Indians travelling to Europe for better prospects, or those in the service of the British Raj.

Identity politics and the question of belonging therefore lies at the very heart of narrative momentum, but the exploration is far from linear or black-and-white. There is, for instance, Amir, the revolutionary coordinator of the Hindu-German Conspiracy, who sows the seeds of political awakening in Madhusudan during his German stint. Their worldviews and allegiances are unmistakably different, but convergences happen nonetheless.

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Then there is white privilege ‘naturally’ benefitting the white-skinned students and faculty. There are also benefactors, soldiers, pub-waiters and workers of all sorts whose everyday manoeuvrings expose a trenchant critique of class and racism. A subtly portrayed episode underlining Madhusudan’s marginal plight as an Indian and an English professor’s lower-class roots highlights Pande’s regard for sensitivity and equivalences across different cultures and backgrounds.

However, it is the force of friendship that provides the book its buoyant integrity, with fraternities, associations and affinities anchoring its circulation of ideas. This transmission formally begins in the law classrooms of the two European countries, and it is again to Pande’s scholarly and creative credit that she invokes such convincing and astute legal cases that the students must learn to unpack. It is through this unpacking that Madhusudan charts his educational progress and the very notion of social justice, that steadily spreads outside the confines of the academia.

Stylistically too, the novel offers much to savour. Though a largely linear narrative, there are enough flashbacks, correspondences, background stories, historical detailing, intense dialogues and fine descriptions to keep the reader hooked. The “Arabian Sea flickers its goodbyes” at the protagonist as he stands watching on the ship, and a group of “gently curious students” hover around a new entry “like a herd of horses nosing over a new addition”. Paratexts in the form of an author interview, a period-postcard and also a period-accurate ephemera page styled to resemble the novel’s historical setting additionally accompany the book.

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This is a work to remember and celebrate.

— The reviewer is a writer, cultural historian and artist from Shimla