The importance of being DD Kosambi

DD Kosambi wrote a book with the title ‘Introduction to the Study of Indian History’ in 1956. It ignited a firestorm that burnt down the basic assumptions of history writing in India. The India of the extant narratives was a saga of kings and conquerors. A student of history, on being asked about the difference between Ashoka and Akbar, might have said that both were good kings… one a Buddhist and the other a Muslim and trail off in a confused murmur. Kosambi’s writings would revolutionise answers to such questions.

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To him, history was a process in which all our ancestors participated. He highlighted transitions from foraging to agriculture, village to city, tribe to caste, lineage to state. Kings were located in the context of agricultural expansion; changes in technologies were shown to spawn new instruments of power. Gone were the schemes of periodisation like Hindu India, Muslim India. In the words of Romila Thapar, “Kosambi brought a paradigm shift in the writing of Indian history”.

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But who was Damodar Dharmananda Kosambi? Ram Ramaswamy’s ‘DD Kosambi: One Life, Many Worlds’ is an attempt to probe the pasts of this man of Promethean originality. The biography moves along four axes — his family, friends and colleagues, his work in the field of mathematics, his research and writing on numismatics, Sanskrit and history, and his activism in the international peace movements. His initial work in maths was original and brilliant, though he did not fulfil his early promise.

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DDK was the son of the remarkable Buddhist saint and intellectual, Dharmananda Kosambi. Dharmananda’s academic assignments at Harvard meant that the son was substantially educated there. He majored in mathematics. The Harvard system ensured that he learnt Latin, Greek, German, French, Spanish and Italian. He had picked up Sanskrit and Pali at home.

By the time this polyglot mathematician returned to India, he had imbibed many ideas of Marxism that would propel him towards activism. After short teaching stints at BHU and Aligarh, he took up a job at Fergusson College, Pune.

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This was a creative period for DDK in terms of the number and quality of publications. He was also studying Marxism in a systematic way. All this was happening in the wake of the national movement of the 1930s, in which Dharmananda, being part of Gandhi’s inner circle, was deeply involved.

In this period of flux, the young DDK would gradually move out of the abstraction of mathematics and try statistics. Statistics led him to study ancient coinage with interesting insights into the economies of the times when those coins were in use. He believed that the coins were used by people who dwelled in the Sanskrit texts. The next step was creating critical editions of Sanskrit texts, one of which was part of the Harvard Oriental Series. This led to his sorties into history as a discipline, and culminated in the publication of ‘Introduction to the Study of Indian History’. His mathematics floundered and history flourished.

In Ramaswamy’s reconstruction, DDK emerges as a difficult man who would use the harshest of expressions for incompetence or mistakes of men around him. So, his prodigious scholarly output was answered by a dismissal from Fergusson College. The same pattern followed his removal from the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research.

DDK was deeply invested in the World Peace Council and similar bodies that tried to organise movements to prevent a ‘Third World War’. He travelled to different countries and interacted with many communists and peace activists. He advocated destruction of the nuclear arsenal. It was a courageous step for someone working with Homi Bhabha, the creator of the nuclear establishment in India. DDK argued against nuclear energy and wrote pieces supporting solar energy that would be less expensive and decentralised. The issues he raised echo even now in our debates about harnessing different forms of energy.

Kosambi died young, at 59. Now that 60 years have passed, what is there for us to learn from him? Though an avowed Marxist, his savage critique of communist veteran SA Dange’s book, ‘India from Primitive Communism to Slavery’, showed that his Marxism was not a substitute for thinking. To him, it was a toolbox for a better understanding of the past and present. Both his books on early India begin with quotations from Marx. But what follows is an assertion of disagreement with Marx’s idea of India. Both books are richly illustrated. One illustration shows a corpse being eaten by a dog, with the subtitle, ‘Orissa Famine 1944’.

Clearly, Kosambi was simultaneously looking at the past and the present. Today, our educationists talk incoherently about inter-disciplinary approaches. Kosambi wrote his famous article, ‘Combined Methods in Indology’, way back in 1963. All his writings present an incredible weaving of information from linguistics, archaeology, anthropological fieldwork, and the literature of the Indo-European universe. We can only aspire to emulate him.

His ideas of discovering ‘living prehistory’ through fieldwork remain an enduring legacy. He explored the areas around Pune, a stick in hand. He would scratch the earth here and there and discover microliths that revealed microhistories of those localities.

He carefully observed marginalised people. Many of the groups, according to him, were survivors of foraging or pastoral nomadic communities. This led him to discover a pattern of evolution in the forms of aniconic and iconic images, and a symmetry between economic life and forms of religious expression. It gave him the understanding of the transition from Bhairava worship to Shiva worship.

Historians need Kosambi’s X-ray vision. Thank you, DD Kosambi, for being the Virgil of this unended quest. And thank you, Ram Ramaswamy, for this book.

— The reviewer retired as Professor from the Dept of History and Culture, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi