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Home / Book Reviews / ‘The Inheritance of Longing’ by Jinder: In other lands, other truths

‘The Inheritance of Longing’ by Jinder: In other lands, other truths

The book is a tale of the challenges faced by Punjabis who settle abroad

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Mohammad Imtiaz
Updated At : 03:24 AM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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The Inheritance of Longing by Jinder. Translated from Punjabi by Kuldeep Singh. Sparsha Prakashan. Pages 155. Rs 350
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Book Title: The Inheritance of Longing

Author: Jinder. Translated from Punjabi by Kuldeep Singh

A tale of the challenges faced by Punjabis who settle abroad, ‘The Inheritance of Longing’ also touches on the issues of unemployment and nepotism back home that force many to take the plunge and move out for good. The author, Jinder, is a Sahitya Akademi awardee who has been writing in Punjabi for decades. Like many of his previous works, his personal experiences reflect in this novel too.

The difficult circumstances he is confronted with compel Vijay Kanda, a postgraduate in English, to move to England from Nakodar, a small town in Punjab. The pathetic condition of contractual and ad hoc assistant professors has been depicted through his struggle for a suitable job.

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For those who consider moving abroad a panacea for all their problems, Vijay has this to say, “People think money grows on trees here.” Soul-crushing jobs, long shifts and a constant sense of insecurity lie ahead for the immigrants; at their native places, they have to deal with land encroachment by relatives.

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Survival in the West has made life mechanical. Depicting this beautifully, his wife, Satya, asks him, “Vijay, have you forgotten how to love?” He replies, “Now I hardly have time for it.”

When they finally manage to buy a house, their notion of achievement faces the harsh reality of a growing distance from their children, who were raised in a new cultural landscape. They do not let their parents interfere in their lives. Satya bares her heart when she says: “We sold two houses in Nakodar to get a house here — for the children, for our grandchildren. The boys slipped from our hands. What was the point of our struggle?”

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Vijay and Satya lose sleep. One of their sons has been living with a Black woman, while the other one is going to marry a ‘low-caste’ woman. While visiting Vijay in England, Bhapaji breaks the taboos of caste and race as he accepts his grandsons’ choices of life partners. Ironically, later, he suffers a heart attack when he learns about his granddaughter’s elopement with a cobbler’s son in Punjab.

Vijay’s is a story of a generation that has seen unprecedented changes. Feeling sandwiched between two generations is natural: “Our parents made us obey, but the next generation is unwilling to listen to us at all.” The secure life that their predecessors lived is no longer available to them, and they fail to catch up with the advancements of their successors.

Solace can no longer be found in nostalgia as India has also changed. The symbols of Vijay’s youth, like books, cassettes, and cinema, have been replaced by consumer-culture brands. The philosopher Heraclitus said, “One cannot step twice into the same river.”

Emboldened by the liberal environment, women like Charanjit and Deepi are no longer ready to bear the disloyalty of their husbands; they also seek love outside of marriage.

The author has named every minor character and that may confuse a reader, though only a few central characters ultimately drive the plot.

Depicting desi culture in English is a difficult task, but translator Kuldeep Singh has used simple language. However, occasional pronoun mix-ups can be distracting.

— The reviewer is based in Patiala

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