‘The Lady Who Carried the Monk Across the River’: The sacredness of desire

There are books that shout their wisdom at you from the first page. And then there are books like ‘The Lady Who Carried the Monk Across the River’ that sit quietly beside you, like an old friend on a train journey, waiting for you to arrive at your own truths.

Advertisement

At first glance, the novel appears deceptively simple; the title, Zen-like. Two monks. A river. A beautiful woman. The famous Buddhist parable of two monks encountering a woman unable to cross a river. A story about baggage, hypocrisy, righteousness, and the exhausting burden of moral performance.

Advertisement

One monk carries her across despite monastic rules forbidding physical contact; the other stews in judgment for hours afterward. The one impulsive act that alters the course of many lives.

Advertisement

Pavan Varma writes with the confidence of a man who has spent years wrestling with Indian philosophy not as abstraction, but as lived contradiction. His prose is elegant without becoming indulgent, scholarly without becoming inaccessible. What makes the novel remarkable is that it does not merely quote Hindu philosophy — it inhabits it. The Upanishads, the Rig Veda, tantra, bhakti, asceticism, and metaphysics are woven into the lives of the characters with startling fluidity.

Kevala, the monk at the centre of the story, is one of the most fascinating male protagonists in contemporary Indian fiction. He is not the cliché renunciate battling temptation. He is a man genuinely trying to reconcile the body and the soul without reducing either to shame. When he lifts Mandakini in his arms to carry her across the river, the moment is electric not because of physicality alone, but because something tectonic shifts within him: the realisation that spirituality devoid of humanity becomes sterile.

Advertisement

What I appreciated most about this book is that it refuses spectacle. There are no dramatic villains here, no cinematic twists designed for binge culture. Instead, Varma writes about ordinary people trapped between desire and duty, ego and compassion, modernity and inherited morality. And somehow, that restraint becomes its greatest strength.

Mandakini, meanwhile, is luminous. Not merely because she is desired, but because she refuses to exist as an allegory. In lesser hands, she would have become a “temptress” or “muse”. Here, she is intelligent, emotionally awake, questioning and deeply alive. Some of the most compelling sections of the novel are their philosophical conversations on desire, divinity, and the feminine principle. The passages invoking the Devi Sukta are breathtaking in ambition and tenderness.

And yet what moved me most was the novel’s central rebellion: its refusal to accept that enlightenment must come at the cost of love.

For centuries, Indian storytelling has often sanctified denial. The ideal sage is detached. The ideal woman sacrifices. The ideal seeker rises above longing. But Varma asks a dangerous question: What if desire itself is sacred? What if intimacy can be a pathway to transcendence rather than an obstacle to it?

These questions feel radical even today.

As a woman reader, I found myself deeply affected by the novel’s treatment of feminine energy — not as passive devotion, but as cosmic force. Mandakini is repeatedly linked with Shakti, creation, river imagery, fire, and freedom. She is not merely loved by Kevala; she transforms him. The book understands something many spiritual discourses fail to grasp: women are too often expected to embody purity while men are allowed complexity. Varma dismantles this binary intelligently and with enormous empathy. His women are not loud feminist manifestos, they possess something rarer: interiority.

There is a tenderness in the writing that feels almost radical today.

If I have one criticism, it is that portions of the philosophical discourse occasionally become dense enough to momentarily slow the narrative momentum. But even there, the emotional undercurrent remains strong enough to carry the reader through.

Varma’s prose is elegant without becoming ornamental. He writes like a man who has spent decades observing power and has emerged disillusioned by its vanity. You can feel the diplomat in him — the awareness of masks, hierarchies, social choreography — but you can also feel the seeker. The sentences are measured, thoughtful, almost meditative. He trusts silence. He trusts implication. He trusts the reader.

And that trust is refreshing.

Especially for women.

Especially for Indians raised on duty before selfhood.

— The reviewer is an acclaimed author