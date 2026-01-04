‘The Little Book of Goodbyes’ by Ravi Shankar Etteth: Philosophy of farewell

Goodbyes come in many shades — tender, resigned, even violent — and Ravi Shankar Etteth’s latest collection reflects them all with unflinching honesty. From the opening lines, the book signals its refusal to romanticise parting. The foreword begins with a stark confession: “I walked to the ICU and saw my dead mother from the corner of my left eye and couldn’t bring myself to look at her. I still find it hard to turn my head to the left because then I will see her. Dead. I will say goodbye to her one day if someone helps me look left at last.” This haunting passage sets the tone for a work that probes the struggle to confront loss.

The stories move beyond grief to explore the many dimensions of farewell — between loved ones, places, and selves. They trace fragile intimacies that bind generations and the unpredictable ties between lovers, friends, and even objects. Autobiographical in nature, the book reframes goodbye not only as the loss of loved ones but as the fading of innocence and letting go of people, pets, and places. There is whimsicality and unease, flashes of tenderness, and at times, a whisper of the otherworldly. Cruelty, too, surfaces.

In ‘A Dragonfly Story’, the author observes: “I believe that most children aren’t nice… Worst of all, they can be mindlessly cruel.” The story recounts how, as a boy, he shatters orphan Mani’s illusion that dragonflies are ancestral souls — a deliberate unkindness that leaves him with guilt that never fades.

Some stories speak of death — at times, brutal. ‘The Parable of Thomas and John’ tells of his great-grandfather, who converted to Christianity, renamed himself Thomas, and descended into madness. ‘The Jesus Tree’ is the narrative of a priest, his wife, and her brigand lover: haunting, seething with passion and tragedy. Others, like ‘The Gene that Guards Us’, which recounts Fang, his grandfather’s loyal dog who perished saving his master, are tender in tone. Later, Etteth adopts a dog named Bosky and becomes convinced that Bosky is Fang reborn.

‘Beloved Strangers’ recalls a fleeting love, immortalised by a kiss on Brooklyn Bridge in the shadow of 9/11, while Naina’s heartbreaking story in ‘The Girl with the Red Rose’ lingers long after it ends. Naturally, the pandemic finds its way into the book; Etteth reveals that he lost his father to Covid.

The collection is peopled with vivid characters: Nonayan Master, the schoolteacher who insisted Annie Besant could not give a speech because she forgot English; Ramaswamy, the grandfather’s orderly — revealed to be far more than a mere menial — who departs to bid farewell to his own family; arsonists turned lovers; gold-laden grandmothers; priests and pandits. It provokes and entertains, refusing sentimentality.

Etteth’s philosophical arc is striking. He moves from dismantling the myth of closure in ‘The Mother in the Gallery’, affirming the endless continuity of human bonds, to contemplating the ethics of farewell in ‘The Passer-By’, where he writes: “Be the man you always wanted to be when you close your eyes to the light. There is no better gift you can give yourself than saying goodbye to unfinished business without guilt.” This shift — from rejecting closure as fantasy to embracing the grace of release — anchors the book’s deeper inquiry into how we negotiate endings.

The final section, ‘The Sufi’, offers brief philosophical parables and is a fitting close to a well-crafted work that moves with ease between memory and myth, intimacy and metaphysics. Etteth reminds us that goodbyes are never simple; they are layered acts of courage, clarity, and sometimes cruelty.

This collection does not promise closure. It offers something rarer: the wisdom to live with continuity, and the grace to let go.

— The reviewer is a contributor based in Chandigarh