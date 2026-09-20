The missing links in ‘History of Punjabi Literature: 1992-2022’

Tejwant Singh Gill is an erudite scholar, with a formidable reputation as a critic and historian of Punjabi literature. Though he earned his spurs by teaching English literature at GNDU, Amritsar, he has written extensively on a range of Punjabi writers, novelists and poets alike. A few years ago, he was awarded the Sahitya Akademi National Fellowship, an honour rarely bestowed on a critic, as it is reserved for some of the tallest among the bhasha writers.

As such, Prof Gill has impeccable credentials to compile the ‘History of Punjabi Literature, 1992-2022’. The cut-off date might appear somewhat arbitrary, unless the volume is seen as a sequel to an earlier version, published in the 1990s, again by Sahitya Akademi. Its editors, Sant Singh Sekhon and Kartar Singh Duggal, covered a whole range of genres, writers and periods, right from the early times to 1992.

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To his credit, Gill has carried this mission forward, that too in a fairly competent manner, filling the gap his predecessors had left.

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I had serious reservations about the first volume, just as I have some about the sequel. In both the volumes, the editors have not dwelt upon the mode of history writing, ignoring vital questions of historiography altogether. At least Sekhon and Duggal added an introduction; Gill has avoided that as well.

An introduction provides the necessary space to the editor to dwell upon his intent, methodology, the mode of selection and emphasis given to certain writers, which has a bearing upon both inclusions and exclusions, apart from unmasking certain inherent ideological or personal biases.

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Sekhon and Duggal had given over 20 pages to their own work, reducing one of the tallest Punjabi writers, Gurdial Singh, to barely a page and a half. A genuine literary historian can ignore such disproportionate spatial representation only at the peril of his own reputation.

Writing literary history is serious business. It requires a definite model and a clear understanding of the methodology. Sekhon and Duggal didn’t bother about these questions much. As a result, their history turned into a patchwork quilt; a series of entries on individual authors, stitched together in a somewhat decontextualised way.

To an extent, Prof Gill has consciously tried not to fall into this trap. It’s another matter that his chronology follows a similar overarching, constitutive principle. Unlike his predecessors, though, he does offer an incisive contextualisation for writers and the movements to which they belong.

Literary histories, with chronology as a determining factor, have long become passé in the West. I wonder why we have failed to evolve alternative models for writing literary histories of our bhashas?

It’s not that we don’t have the models. Long back, Prof Sisir Kumar Das edited a multi-volume ‘History of Indian Literature’, published by the Sahitya Akademi. Critics and literary historians would do well to treat this as a model. That might offer some course correction.

By not doing so, Prof Gill has missed an opportunity to be a trailblazer, something he could easily have become, given the wealth of knowledge he possesses about Punjabi literature.

— The reviewer taught at Panjab University