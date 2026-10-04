‘The Myriad-Minded Man’: Rediscovering Tagore and his timeless vision

There must be reasons why an acclaimed volume on Rabindranath Tagore, originally published in London in 1995, has been reprinted more than three decades later, as a paperback and affordable edition. Firstly, it shows the abiding public interest in ‘The Myriad-Minded Man’, who is more known than read outside the Bengali-speaking world. More importantly, his ideas, especially those on nationalism, deserve to be revisited in both the Indian and international contexts. What we see happening in the global conflicts, and what we observe in the appreciation of our diverse and pluralistic social order, can be understood through Tagore’s vision.

An “artist in life”, as the historian Niharranjan Ray had described Tagore, he contributed to the shaping of modern India in no small measure. This work brings out the whys and hows of this phenomenon. It takes stock of the huge corpus in various languages and explores Tagore in all his creative manifestations in order to produce a work primarily “for non-Indians, for Indians who are not Bengalis, and for Bengalis — in that order”. This conscious ordering of the anticipated readership has endowed the book with a glow that is unlikely to dim in the near future.

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A thoughtful introduction sets the tone. The authors weave different strands of Tagore’s ideas and actions into a compelling narrative that illuminates his relevance to today’s strife-torn world. Assessing Tagore through his long life of variegated engagements with the public, while remaining alert to his inherent contradictions and limitations, is by no means an easy venture, but the authors succeed to a large extent.

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His love for science and understanding of the deep reality beneath the surface are reflected through his writings and conversations with the best minds in the world, like Einstein, for instance.

Tagore’s marriage at the age of 22 and the series of bereavements he faced in the years to come would’ve driven anyone to despair. According to Elisabeth Kübler-Ross, author of ‘On Death and Dying’, no one had thought more deeply about death than Tagore. Yet Tagore could transcend each tragedy and emerge stronger, creating world-class literature and devoting himself relentlessly to constructive activities far ahead of his time. His experiments with education based on his own childhood experience and with rural reconstruction (at Santiniketan and Sriniketan, for example) predate the movements initiated by Gandhi and other stalwarts.

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Tagore’s views on nationalism have been influential. One is also aware of his anti-colonial stance, and of differences with Mahatma Gandhi on certain issues. The authors admirably bring out these aspects.

Tagore’s long and intimate association with Punjab started from his childhood when he travelled to Dalhousie and Amritsar. Of his writings on the Sikh Gurus and martyrs, the most popular one, ‘Bandi Bir’ (The Captive Hero), was on the sacrifice of Banda Bahadur. Then came his renouncement of knighthood in protest against the Jallianwala Bagh massacre (1919). Punjab had a special place in Tagore’s heart.

Shortly before his death, in his final testament, ‘Crisis in Civilisation’ (Santiniketan, April 1941), Tagore expressed, “The wheels of fate will some day compel the British to give up their Indian Empire. But what kind of India will they leave behind, what stark misery…?” and in the concluding part, “And yet I shall not commit the grievous sin of losing faith in man.” Tagore died when the Second World War was ravaging the world, tormenting one of its most sensitive souls. But he remained steadfast in his faith.

He savoured life in all its hues, discovering with ceaseless wonderment in the finite man the expression of the infinite.

Three great icons of Independent India — Satyajit Ray in creative arts, Amartya Sen in social sciences and Indira Gandhi in the political arena — had spent time in Santiniketan when Tagore was alive and were deeply influenced by his outlook on life.

The book deserves a place in all public libraries in India and wherever Tagore is valued, and in the personal collection of individuals who hope and act for a better world.

— The reviewer is a retired IAS officer