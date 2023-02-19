 ‘The Pashtuns: A Contested History’ is all about Pashtun history, politics, intrigue : The Tribune India

‘The Pashtuns: A Contested History’ is all about Pashtun history, politics, intrigue

‘The Pashtuns: A Contested History’ is all about Pashtun history, politics, intrigue

The Pashtuns: A Contested History by Tilak Devasher. HarperCollins. Pages 304. Rs 799



Vivek Katju

TILAK DEVASHER is one of India’s foremost authorities on Pakistan. His three previous works have shown its immense problems, but equally immense promise if it only had an enlightened leadership which could lead it away from its India obsession. His fourth work, ‘The Pashtuns: A Contested History’, is also a fine contribution which puts the spotlight on a people who have historically made a major impact on South Asia and, in more recent times, have influenced the course of global events.

Devasher has divided his work into seven sections, the first of which deals with the ‘broad characteristics’ of the Pashtuns. He has delved deeply into their origins, tribal organisation, language, religious beliefs and way of life, which is based on the mores of the celebrated ‘Pashtunwali — the way of the Pashtuns’. Devasher’s account relies on how the Pashtuns view themselves and were perceived by the British, who had to deal with them in the 19th and the first half of the 20th century. What is missing though is how other Afghan ethnicities and peoples have evaluated the Pashtuns through history and do so currently.

There is no doubt that the Pashtuns have always shown a rare commitment to adhering to Pashtunwali, but like all peoples, they too are conditioned by geography, time and circumstance. When these change, so do people. The British interaction with the Pashtuns, which is covered in Section II, led to the creation of many myths about them. The two British forays into Afghanistan in the 19th century were disasters. The Pashtuns were difficult to subdue only partly because of their culture. The main cause was Afghan geography. But some of the myths generated about the Pashtuns have endured.

In the past five decades, the Pashtun people have undergone enormous change. Devasher chronicles some of these well, especially those relating to the growing influence of Salafist Islam in the Pashtun heartland in southern and eastern Afghanistan. The Soviet invasion greatly accelerated this process, as did the extraordinarily harsh way the Afghan communists sought to ‘modernise’ the country. The spread of non-traditional Islamic doctrines and the churning and dislocation of the Pashtun heartland because of the Soviet invasion led to changed equations within Pashtun society. The author has very well touched upon these aspects, but the fact remains that enough scholarly work has not been possible till now to gain a full understanding of the changed conditions. Nor is there a full understanding of the evolution of the Pashtun communities in exile in the West, in some Arab countries, in Iran and even in Karachi.

Devasher’s account of the Khudai Khidmatgars led by Badshah Khan who felt, and rightly, that he was deserted by the Congress, is moving. However, the idea that India could have sustained the Pashtun lands incorporated by the British through the creation of the Durand Line in 1893, is a chimera. The Durand Line, which no Afghan government has acknowledged as an international border and nor will anyone in authority in Kabul in the future do so either, also cannot be done away with.

He describes very well the creation of the Afghan nation in 1747 by Ahmed Shah Abdali and that of the state by Amir Abdur Rehman Khan, who ruled from 1880 to 1901. This state, which stretched (till the Durand Line was demarcated in 1893) between the Indus and the Amu Darya, was dominated by the Pashtuns, though it is unlikely that they were ever in a majority. Till today, the Pashtuns think that it is their right to have primacy in the country, but that is deeply resented by the other ethnic groups — the Tajiks, the Uzbeks and the Hazaras. The Taliban, both in their earlier incarnation and the present one, believe this view too, despite their commitment to Salafi mazhabs. The Pashtun story cannot be complete without an examination of this phenomena and Devasher could do so in a subsequent edition.

His account of the US involvement in Afghanistan in the war on terror and the failure of the world’s pre-eminent power is insightful. The Taliban, at its core a Pashtun force, with Pakistan’s help, inflicted a strategic defeat on the US. But Pakistan has been unable to savour the fruits of its assistance to the Afghan Taliban, for, this group is now playing the Tehreek-e-Taliban-e-Pakistan card and causing immense misery to Pakistan itself.

The contradictions between the Punjabis and the Pashtuns continue in Pakistan even though a sufficiently large number of the latter have been co-opted in a Punjabi-dominated polity. In a Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, the Pashtun will hold real power but their internal contradictions will continue to plague them.

The real question is how the Pashtun, like all peoples, will navigate the contemporary and future digital world. There is no escape from its incursions. That is a point which Devasher can look at in a future edition.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

12 cheetahs from South Africa released into quarantine enclosures at MP's Kuno National Park

2
Delhi

Delhi murder case: Nikki Yadav, Sahil Gehlot got married in 2020, photos surface

3
Nation

George Soros an old, rich, opinionated person: Foreign Minister Jaishankar

4
Entertainment

'Mirzapur' actor Shahnawaz Pradhan dies of heart attack

5
Nation

CBI summons Manish Sisodia for questioning in Delhi Excise Policy case on Sunday

6
Punjab

BSF foils smuggling bid in Gurdaspur sector, recovers huge cache of narcotics and weapons

7
Nation

Sahil Gehlot's father, 4 others arrested in Nikki Yadav murder case

8
Punjab

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria’s aide arrested; 9 pistols seized

9
Lifestyle

Special scripts written for Amitabh Bachchan but not ageing lady actors, says veteran actress Sharmila Tagore

10
Trending

Watch: Virat Kohli claps in excitement after receiving food package in dressing room, netizens sure it was ‘Chhole Bhature’ from his favourite outlet in Delhi

Don't Miss

View All
Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Veteran actor Dhramendra’s unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

Harmanpreet’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team
Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Top News

Centre to clear entire GST dues worth ~16,982 crore to states

Centre to clear entire GST dues worth Rs 16,982 crore to states

Cuts tax on liquid jaggery, rationalises fee for delayed fil...

Soros opinionated, dangerous: EAM

Soros opinionated, dangerous: EAM

Get poll-ready, voters will decide real Sena: Uddhav

Get poll-ready, voters will decide real Sena: Uddhav

Day later, addresses party cadre

12 more cheetahs from S Africa find home in Kuno Park; count 20

12 more cheetahs from S Africa find home in Kuno Park; count 20

~120 cr heroin seized after gunfight at Pak border

Rs 120 cr heroin seized after gunfight at Pak border


Cities

View All

3 nabbed with 465-gm heroin worth ~2 cr

3 nabbed with 465-gm heroin worth Rs 2 cr

Bank robbery: Six detained, probe on

Notorious criminal used weapon registered in the name of mother

Mahashivratri: Thousands of devotees make beeline for temples

Rise in mercury worries farmers

Charges against MLA to be probed : Mann

Charges against Bathinda Rural MLA to be probed: Bhagwant Mann

Govt shielding Bathinda (R) legislator: SAD

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Non-compliance of solid waste management norms: Rs 10-lakh fine slapped on 8 establishments in Chandigarh

Non-compliance of solid waste management norms: Rs 10-lakh fine slapped on 8 establishments in Chandigarh

Non-segregation of waste: Challan drive in Chandigarh from Monday

Chandigarh: Meters to be shifted out of houses in Sector 8 soon

Cultural events, contests mark Day 2 of Rose Festival in Chandigarh

After 3-year hiatus, Spring Festival at Panchkula park on March 4-5

Kejri: L-G tried to influence mayoral election case in SC

Kejri: L-G tried to influence mayoral election case in SC

Delhi L-G gives approval for mayoral poll on February 22

SHO lifts market assn chief from dharna site

SHO lifts market assn chief from dharna site

Man nabbed with 20-gm heroin

Three youths kill friend in Phillaur

Loss of tree cover worries Nurmahal block residents

Ahead of polls, Punjab Minister stresses EWS housing scheme

Recarpeting work on Southern Bypass Road to kick-off soon

Recarpeting work on Southern Bypass Road to kick-off soon

Delhi-Amritsar expressway fails to take off in Ludhiana dist: NHAI

Prayers, fasts mark Mahashivratri in Ludhiana dist

Two of robbers’ gang nabbed

3 years on, 4 pvt firm employees booked for Rs 1.07-crore fraud

Sunday market spells chaos, residents fume

Sunday market spells chaos in Patiala, residents fume

Webinar on scholarships