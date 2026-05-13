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Home / Book Reviews / The radiance of ordinary moments in Ritu Kamra Kumar’s books

The radiance of ordinary moments in Ritu Kamra Kumar’s books

What binds ‘Measure of My Days’ and ‘Tender Tales of Life’s Lanes’ is the writer’s deep empathy and attentiveness to human experience

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Rachna Singh
Updated At : 01:47 PM May 13, 2026 IST
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Measure of My Days by Dr Ritu Kamra Kumar. Authorspress. Pages 226. Rs 595
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Book Title: Measure of My Days | Tender Tales of Life's Lanes: A Collection of Short Stories

Author: Dr Ritu Kamra Kumar

Some books beckon the reader to sit in a quiet corner with a favourite brew and savour the gentle pace of thoughts crafted into words. Ritu Kamra Kumar’s ‘Measure of My Days’, a poetry collection, and ‘Tender Tales of Life’s Lanes’, a collection of stories and musings, belong to this unusual category. Though different in form, one unfolding through different genres of verse and the other through narrative prose, both books are united by a shared preoccupation: the appreciation of ordinary moments, overlooked in the humdrum of daily life.

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The title of the poetry collection ‘Measure of My Days’ draws its inspiration from Psalm 39:4, reminding us that life is ephemeral and fragile. And yet, as the poet states, the “measure” here is not chronological but emotional. These poems are not about hours or minutes but about dwelling on moments of introspection and revelation. Poetry becomes a means of recording the ache of absence, the warmth of remembrance, and instances of self-discovery.

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The collection moves through an impressive variety of poetic forms — odes, soliloquies, free verse, sonnets, tanka and narrative poems. This diversity of poetic genres enriches the reading experience, allowing each emotion to find its most fitting rhyme and cadence. Some poems hark back to the lush romanticism of Keats and Wordsworth. The ‘Ode to a Starry Night Serene’, for instance, carries the music of classical lyricism: “O Twilight, hush thou tender veil of night, enfolding earth in dusky silken light.” Some poems are deeply rooted in Indian domestic cadences. In one especially evocative poem, the poet writes of a mother’s hands, transforming familiar domestic chores into a ritual steeped in nostalgia. “Mom’s hands, a wand of warmth and grace… She stirred in time like a calm raga’s bandish.”

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Yet the collection is not confined to sentiment or memory. Poems like ‘AI Rules the World’ engage with the anxieties of modern existence like capitalism, technological dominance, and moral disquiet. Among the most memorable is the philosophical and reflective ‘When Silence Wears Colour’, where the poet writes: “I tread the veins of a restless river, life, a fistful of slipping sand…”

Tender Tales of Life's Lanes: A Collection of Short Stories by Dr Ritu Kamra Kumar. Authorspress. Pages 124. Rs 295

Tender Tales of Life's Lanes: A Collection of Short Stories by Dr Ritu Kamra Kumar. Authorspress. Pages 124. Rs 295

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If ‘Measure of My Days’ listens to life through poetry, ‘Tender Tales of Life’s Lanes’ observes it through sensitive and nuanced storytelling. The stories are simple, the protagonists ordinary women — a teacher, a housewife, a corporate employee, but their inner landscapes are rendered with unusual depth and understanding.

In ‘Keepsake of Trust’, a teacher and a flower seller form a delicate bond through a bouquet of yellow roses. ‘The Shore Beyond Shadows’, spotlights painful social mores through Shivani’s story while ‘Threads of Departure’ explores the necessity of making independent choices. These are not dramatic tales built on hyperbole, but simple tales that tug at the heartstrings.

Some stories delight with whimsy and linguistic charm, such as ‘The Case of the Chewed-Up Treasure’ and ‘The Day of Delirious Diction’, where malapropisms and semantic mischief create gentle humour. Others, like ‘The Bloom Beyond the Blackboard’, capture academic spaces with authenticity, while ‘Still Waters Bloom’ turns to the twilight years of life, finding dignity and hope even within the loneliness of an old age home.

But the collection also enters darker realms. ‘A Summer Night That Will Not End’ renders grief with devastating precision, portraying the anguish of a mother’s loss with raw empathy. In ‘Salt to Self’, emotional abuse is explored not through melodrama but through the slow erosion and rebuilding of self-worth. These stories recognise that human transformation is neither sudden nor magical but unfolds gradually, contoured by patience and persistence.

What binds both books together is the writer’s deep empathy and attentiveness to human experience. In ‘Tender Tales of Life’s Lanes’, women take centre stage whereas in ‘Measure of My Days’, the poetic spectrum broadens to encompass within its ambit themes of life and the search for meaning.

The prose is clean and uncluttered; the poetry lyrical without excess. The books reflect the discipline of an academic and the sensitivity of a poet. Together, ‘Measure of My Days’ and Tender ‘Tales of Life’s Lanes’ remind us that life reveals itself not in grand events but in the quiet radiance of ordinary moments.

— The reviewer is a former IRS officer

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