‘The Red Wind Howls’ by Tsering Dondrup is a courageous retelling of Tibet under Mao

For multiple centuries, people living on the ‘Roof of the World’ were allowed to carry on with their way of life, barring a few odd skirmishes with their neighbours. Various Chinese imperial dynasties had a light touch approach, applying the concept of suzerainty, which meant exercising military and political control but allowing autonomy in local customs, traditions and even the legal system. This was to change about a decade after Mao’s Communists took power in 1949.

In fact, a year later, the Tibetans accepted the gross asymmetry of forces with the Chinese army in the Battle of Chamdo with a 17-point agreement that gave them some measure of autonomy. By the mid-1950s, the tense balance between the Communists and the ruling Tibetan clergy was under severe strain. It was formally shattered when the Dalai Lama fled to India in 1959. But before he took flight, the Tibetans had revolted at several places and this book is centred on the aftermath of the 1958 revolt in Amdo.

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Mao had decided to drag Tibet into the Great Leap Forward with the Buddhist clergy as the prime target. The attempted quick dash into Communism, with quixotic experiments in agriculture, triggered one of the deadliest famines in human history. Just when the Hans and Tibetans were emerging from its aftermath, Mao inflicted on them the Cultural Revolution, a 10-year horror story of public shaming, torture, cultural and heritage erasure, and shuttering of schools and universities, with a death toll between five and 20 lakh.

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The aggregate effect of the Great Leap Forward and the Cultural Revolution on the Hans has been painstakingly detailed in Dutch professor Frank Dikotter’s trilogy and by former Xinhua journalist Yang Jisheng. If it was politically dangerous for a Han to challenge Mao’s campaigns, the Tibetans were outsiders. They also had no Communist Party worth the name which the Chinese could trust to carry out their policies. These free-roaming nomads, therefore, came under a much harsher regime of control and subjugation, imposed by indifferent Chinese officials and their Tibetan collaborators.

In a place where there is no absolute reliability due to an erased history of Tibet during Mao’s years, Tsering Dondrup addresses a critical deficiency, informed by memories of his father’s tales and his lived experience as a herder during the Cultural Revolution.

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No reliable figure exists for the number of Tibetans who died, but statistics cannot fully convey the scale of the suffering. A Tibetanised Mongol himself, Dondrup has, before this, written four novels and countless stories. But ‘The Red Wind Howls’ approaches the truth of what happened in Amdo over those decades so closely that its continued ban in Tibet comes as no surprise.

It is fiction rather than history, yet the truth is easy to glimpse beneath it. “There are no lies in it,” the author said in an interview. Most of Dondrup’s earlier works on the horrors in Tibet during the 1958 to 1976 period were written in exile and were predominantly memoirs. Here it is a distinctive narrative framework for suppressed historical events, drawn from oral and a few written sources. It captures the barbaric treatment and inhumane privations, amidst dark humour and tragi-comedy, as the Tibetans try to exist.

The book is divided into two sections. The first deals with the period of hunger and forced labour during the Great Leap Forward. Part two begins when the Cultural Revolution bore down on them just as they were catching their breath from the excesses of earlier years.

The beginning takes place in the early 1980s, when Alak Drong is once again restored to a position of religious authority in the fictional monastery of Tsezhung. But unlike in memoirs or propagandist pieces, the characters, despite being Tibetans, are often shallow materialists who sold out their disciples or kin for materialist gain. Interwoven is a satirical takedown of the Tibetan Buddhist establishment. If part one is bleakness through and through, the second brings out the warmth of human relationships between a former monk, Lozang Gyatso, who did not return to the order on witnessing the political calisthenics and moral degradation of other monks under Chinese rule, and an orphan, Tashi. She wanted to marry Lozang, but after Mao’s death and the end of the Cultural Revolution, became a nun instead. They both endure the grind imposed by Lozang’s cousin, a Tibetan turncoat and party boss, who lusts after Tashi.

Dondrup wrote the book at a great personal cost. His passport has been seized and he remains a prisoner in China. Forced into early retirement from his job, he, like journalist Yang Jisheng, paid the price of staying on in the country rather than fleeing and profiting from the “banned-in-China novelist” label. Another Tibetan author, Shokdung, also stuck his neck out. His unpublished but widely circulated novel on the 2008 protests earned him a spell in prison.

It is anyone’s guess whether these brave attempts will make China feel compelled to reform further as it bids for global leadership.

— The reviewer is a senior journalist