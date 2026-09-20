The story of Begum Hazrat Mahal’s heroics and loss, as told by Rosie Llewellyn-Jones

Two mega developments took place in 19th-century India with long-term implications. The British rule was firmly established all over, displacing the rule of many regional powers. The British encroachment also began to be resisted and challenged in different ways. The region of Awadh stood out in both: the ease with which it was conquered by the British, and the ways in which its people fought the British. It is this story which forms the core of the book under review. Begum Hazrat Mahal is the central character. Who was Begum Hazrat Mahal and why is her story important?

On the face of it, there is nothing spectacular about her life. She was one of the wives of Wajid Ali Shah, the ruler of Awadh. When the British declared his rule to be illegitimate on the grounds of misgovernance, he chose to surrender rather than to fight. He left Lucknow in 1856 and migrated to Calcutta, where he hoped to pursue his case with the Governor-General. Hazrat Mahal, however, chose to stay behind in Lucknow with her 13-year-old son, Birjis Qadr.

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Begum Hazrat Mahal’s story could well have ended here but circumstances propelled her to the central stage of Awadh and she found herself to be the leader of the imminent rebellion against the British. The making of the turbulence had begun quite independent of her, but once she was chosen for the role, she fully lived up to the challenge and played her role most heroically.

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That makes her story both spectacular and worth telling. Rosie Llewellyn-Jones’s biography has done this most admirably.

As Awadh emerged from the centralised control of the Mughal empire by the early 18th century, its new rulers began to develop the region. It acquired its own specialisation in arts, music, dance, poetry, dress, architecture and cuisine. Some part of this legacy is alive even today. The land was fertile and the region was prosperous. There was a patronage system and many people — poets and musicians — benefitted from this. The rule of Nawab Wajid Ali Shah may not have been very efficient but it was humane. The British replaced it with a system that was just the opposite — efficient without being humane.

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The British dismantled the old system and instituted a new one in its place. They imposed new taxes and created new monopolies. In their rush for change and transformation, the British dismantled — literally and metaphorically — much that existed under Wajid Ali Shah. They demolished not just buildings, old bazaars, temples and mosques, but also patronage systems, traditions, habits and ways of life.

This antagonised people and created an unusual situation in which the rulers surrendered but the people — taluqdars, peasants, soldiers, old nobility — were determined to resist the new changes. A hurriedly created Junta — consisting of old warriors — decided to choose young Birjis Qadr as the leader of the rebellion. It was at this stage that Begum Hazrat Mahal took over the reins of leadership. She was the leader of the rebellion of 1857 in Awadh. Much like her counterpart in Jhansi — Rani Lakshmi Bai — Hazrat Mahal did not choose her historic role. But once the role was chosen for her by history or destiny, she rose to the challenge.

But the battle between the two was not between equals. The British by this time had shifted to modern warfare in which technology, military organisation, strategy, and networks were important ingredients. The rebels, on the other hand, fought with patriotism, courage and commitment. It was clear that technology more than commitment was the road to victory in modern wars.

The rebels fought a fierce battle under the leadership of Hazrat Mahal but lost in the end. The battle in Awadh lasted longer than the one in Delhi. But by March 1858, it was all over for Hazrat Mahal, Lucknow, Awadh and India. Begum Hazrat Mahal sought refuge from the ruler of Nepal and migrated there with her son. This was a tame end of a heroic story. Rani Lakshmi Bai, by contrast, died on the battlefield fighting till the end. She became a martyr. Hazrat Mahal was largely forgotten. She remained in Nepal with her son, where she died in 1879.

The book tells the story of Hazrat Mahal, her humble beginnings, elevation to the level of the big leader and the eventual anti-climax. It also offers a perspective on the rebellion of 1857. It was clearly no revolution. But it was also not a simple rebellion of an episodic nature. It was much larger than originally imagined. Delhi was not its headquarters, Awadh was, where the fiercest battle against the British was fought.

Above all, the book is a story of the times in which the medieval forces offered a determined resistance to the triumphant march of modern juggernaut. They experienced a momentary flash of victory. But the contest between the two was hardly between equals.

— The reviewer is visiting faculty at BML Munjal University, Gurugram