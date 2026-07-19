‘The Sunday Book Bazaar’ by Kanupriya Dhingra: A Daryaganj bazaar as community, tehzeeb and a place for dreams

Is Delhi love-worthy? Ghalib and Zauq have left the streets, taking with them their love for the city in poetry. Even the ‘Modern Love’ series does not turn to it for romance. A city of power, refugees, and corruption, Delhi is defined by cut-throat ambition, aggression, and arrogance.

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Kanupriya Dhingra’s ‘The Sunday Book Bazaar — Daryaganj and the Making of a Reading Public in Delhi’ is then the closest declaration of love for Delhi, her “sheher”. Charming and delightful, this book is difficult to resist as it filters the city through the prism of the original pop-up bazaar that guarantees the afterlife of books.

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This deeply felt book brings alive the booksellers, the shauqeen buyers and the relationship of the Daryaganj Patri Book Bazaar with Delhi and Delhiwallahs. This is the gentle, genteel and gentleman’s Delhi. And this book bazaar is not only testimony that literature needs no walls, but also represents what the streets of Delhi could be.

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The books sold here are not bright or new, but are well-thumbed. These may be unreturned library books, or collections from the libraries of those who will never read them again. There are also textbooks, comics, pirated books and guides for college students. Used, rejected, sometimes smuggled, sometimes lovingly preserved... Kanupriya says these books are bought to be loved, or sometimes just because they are affordable.

Each Daryaganj book for her — her first being how to learn the piano when she was a child, a dream she gave up — is a fragment of the past, an object carrying memory.

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“Each torn spine, each yellowed page feels intimate,” she writes. What started off as a personal journey became an intellectual one — to probe deeper into the meaning of books, buying them and reading them in the Capital. It is equally a book of reclaiming the pavement as a space for business and readers once a week.

The bazaar is not a “marginal leftover of the city’s literary life”, she writes. “It is one of the places where the city’s full complexity — social, economic, historical — becomes visible on a Sunday morning, laid out on a sheet on the footpath.” This was until it was recently moved to Mahila Haat — a shift to an idea of ‘sanitised’ modernity.

Kanupriya documents the old, carefully building it with her words to prevent its erasure from memory or history. She also chronicles the building of the new.

The book conjures up the bazaar staples: readers and sellers. The readers carry with them not only the books they buy, but stories of the market. Like the legend of Abdul Sattar, an Old Delhi institution, who loved books and shared them with people; or BN Uniyal, who would never lend his books, but can tell you the history of how he acquired each book on his shelf. A journalist, Uniyal has amassed a library from the patri. In his library is a collection he bought for Rs 8, a princely sum that he could not afford then. He bought it in instalments of Rs 2!

In qissas, Kanupriya brings the vendors to life. Qamar Saeed, the oldest bookseller in the bazaar, came into the trade because a vegetable seller wrapped his subzi in a page from a magazine. This incident changed his life and Qamar promised himself that he would sell magazines. There is AR Khan, an Urdu teacher, who came here to sell the books that his father-in-law had spent his life collecting. After he died, the scrap dealer offered Rs 10 for the lot. Khan instead chose to sell it — a moment of grief bringing him into the trade. Or Mahesh, a vendor who can identify books in six languages, but can’t read them. Kanupriya weaves this dastaan of the sellers, offering them, for the first time, a space in the books they sell.

Her book forces readers to encounter a city that still exists. The one beyond Khan Market, which has, in many ways, come to define the city. It is a place where there is community and tehzeeb; a place for dreams. By way of how it is assembled each week as a repetitive act, the bazaar itself is resilience. It is a habit, writes Kanupriya.

The book forces readers to contemplate what this ephemeral market represents in the urban fabric of Delhi, as well as what shifting it to a neater space means for the city’s history and its future.

In mapping the book bazaar, she has also drawn within it the contours of hope in the city. It exists in the unspoken friendships that thrive here. Every Sunday, as some vendors go off to pray, their neighbours keep an eye on the stalls, while regular customers wait. This happens without ceremony, without comment, just as a box of mithai turns up to mark a special occasion. “The sociologist might call it social cohesion,” writes Kanupriya. “The vendors would not call it anything. It is simply what they do.”

More than a memoir of a book market that thrives in the afterlife of books, it is also a reminder of how many cities Delhi holds within. Its seven cities are immortalised in history, but the Sunday Book Market represents a different one — of the aam aadmi, etched in Dilli’s dil.

— The reviewer is a literary critic