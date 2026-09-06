DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Book Reviews / ‘The Web Beneath the Waves’ by Samanth Subramanian is a compellingly original picture of our fraught, complex present

‘The Web Beneath the Waves’ by Samanth Subramanian is a compellingly original picture of our fraught, complex present

The author navigates a diversity of terrains and ideas plucked from Asia to Africa and Europe, and from air to land and oceanic depths

article_Author
Siddharth Pandey
Updated At : 03:03 AM Sep 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Web Beneath the Waves and Other Reports from Our Tangled Worlds by Samanth Subramanian. Westland. Pages 324. Rs 799
Advertisement

Book Title: The Web Beneath the Waves and Other Reports from Our Tangled Worlds

Author: Samanth Subramanian

Many years ago, when I was a graduate student, I heard a teacher remark insightfully on the difficulty of making sense of the contemporary moment because it was always slipping away. Her observation stayed with me over the years, and surfing the era of reels and short attention spans, the sense of everything skidding and sliding past at a supersonic pace only seems to have compounded.

In this context, to come across a work such as ‘The Web Beneath the Waves’ is both an illuminating and a humbling experience. For through its perspicacious writing firmly anchored in long-form impressions of the last decade and a half, journalist Samanth Subramanian conjures a compellingly original picture of our fraught, complex and contradictory present across a sequence of 16 essays. These were originally published in some of the world’s leading media outlets between 2011 and 2025.

Advertisement

With a sure-footed nimbleness, Subramanian navigates a diversity of terrains and ideas plucked from Asia to Africa and Europe, and from air to land and oceanic depths. Compelling character sketches anchor almost every entry, even as the human and non-human (both natural and man-made) fascinate and intrigue him in equal measure.

Advertisement

On the way, we meet the evolving and diverging dreams of Indians living through the pre- and post-liberalisation eras. We peep into the lives of sportsmen, businessmen, educationists, terrorists, designers, artists and development tycoons; we learn about the evolving contours of a minority religion in the background of digitalisation, and we dive deep into the dynamics of privilege and control of elite clubs. The tentacles of neo-liberal capitalism and haywire power politics loom large on virtually every other chapter, and nothing appears too small or too big for the author’s attention and appraisal.

While eclecticism of topics in anthologies such as these sometimes riles critics, there is enough grace, empathy and parallels stitching together Subramanian’s observations. The 16 reports are divided under six headers — ‘How’, ‘Where’, ‘When’, ‘Why’, ‘What’ and ‘Who’ — but these at best act as straightforward signposts. As is well known, these interrogative words almost always blend into each other, so that any single chapter may respond to several of them at once. At many points, the global, local and glocal intersect unambiguously, and events and phenomena are narrated not for their own sake or merely for the appeal of their genesis. Rather, Subramanian’s interest lies in casting a wide net over active fields of circulation and connection that embed those occurrences, and which further spawn newer networks.

Advertisement

A chapter on Lalit Modi’s megalomanic rise as the founder of the IPL (in the ‘How’ segment) might be read in contrast to the chapter on the humanitarian thinker GN Devy, the founder of the People’s Linguistic Survey of India (‘Where’). The report on Mumbai’s Breach Candy club’s exclusionary neo-colonial politics (‘Where’) can be tied to the entry on an ultra-rich golf club’s changing fortune in Britain (‘What’). And the cutting-edge, though somewhat ominous, development of Singapore’s land-reclamation projects (‘Why’) can be paired with the perspective on Delhi-NCR’s momentous increase in real estate planning (‘Where’). Subramanian is at his best while exploring city cultures, capturing lanes, offices and people brimming with feverish imaginations.

The pandemic doesn’t have a separate chapter to itself, but enters aslant in several pieces. One of them is a moving cultural and scientific analysis of the declining population of vultures, whose breeding centres suffered a crisis owing to the sudden restrictions imposed in 2020. Nature and technology robustly braid together in the eponymous essay that digs into the risk-prone undersea worlds of Internet cables. My favourite chapter, however, was the one on cricket and beauty: a superb meditation on how aesthetics becomes a seamless part of this sport, and what it says about our dispositions.

Peppered with philosophical insights and charged by delectable turns of phrase, this book is essential reading in our turbulent and changing world.

— The reviewer is a writer, artist and historian from Shimla

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts