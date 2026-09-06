‘The Web Beneath the Waves’ by Samanth Subramanian is a compellingly original picture of our fraught, complex present

Many years ago, when I was a graduate student, I heard a teacher remark insightfully on the difficulty of making sense of the contemporary moment because it was always slipping away. Her observation stayed with me over the years, and surfing the era of reels and short attention spans, the sense of everything skidding and sliding past at a supersonic pace only seems to have compounded.

In this context, to come across a work such as ‘The Web Beneath the Waves’ is both an illuminating and a humbling experience. For through its perspicacious writing firmly anchored in long-form impressions of the last decade and a half, journalist Samanth Subramanian conjures a compellingly original picture of our fraught, complex and contradictory present across a sequence of 16 essays. These were originally published in some of the world’s leading media outlets between 2011 and 2025.

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With a sure-footed nimbleness, Subramanian navigates a diversity of terrains and ideas plucked from Asia to Africa and Europe, and from air to land and oceanic depths. Compelling character sketches anchor almost every entry, even as the human and non-human (both natural and man-made) fascinate and intrigue him in equal measure.

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On the way, we meet the evolving and diverging dreams of Indians living through the pre- and post-liberalisation eras. We peep into the lives of sportsmen, businessmen, educationists, terrorists, designers, artists and development tycoons; we learn about the evolving contours of a minority religion in the background of digitalisation, and we dive deep into the dynamics of privilege and control of elite clubs. The tentacles of neo-liberal capitalism and haywire power politics loom large on virtually every other chapter, and nothing appears too small or too big for the author’s attention and appraisal.

While eclecticism of topics in anthologies such as these sometimes riles critics, there is enough grace, empathy and parallels stitching together Subramanian’s observations. The 16 reports are divided under six headers — ‘How’, ‘Where’, ‘When’, ‘Why’, ‘What’ and ‘Who’ — but these at best act as straightforward signposts. As is well known, these interrogative words almost always blend into each other, so that any single chapter may respond to several of them at once. At many points, the global, local and glocal intersect unambiguously, and events and phenomena are narrated not for their own sake or merely for the appeal of their genesis. Rather, Subramanian’s interest lies in casting a wide net over active fields of circulation and connection that embed those occurrences, and which further spawn newer networks.

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A chapter on Lalit Modi’s megalomanic rise as the founder of the IPL (in the ‘How’ segment) might be read in contrast to the chapter on the humanitarian thinker GN Devy, the founder of the People’s Linguistic Survey of India (‘Where’). The report on Mumbai’s Breach Candy club’s exclusionary neo-colonial politics (‘Where’) can be tied to the entry on an ultra-rich golf club’s changing fortune in Britain (‘What’). And the cutting-edge, though somewhat ominous, development of Singapore’s land-reclamation projects (‘Why’) can be paired with the perspective on Delhi-NCR’s momentous increase in real estate planning (‘Where’). Subramanian is at his best while exploring city cultures, capturing lanes, offices and people brimming with feverish imaginations.

The pandemic doesn’t have a separate chapter to itself, but enters aslant in several pieces. One of them is a moving cultural and scientific analysis of the declining population of vultures, whose breeding centres suffered a crisis owing to the sudden restrictions imposed in 2020. Nature and technology robustly braid together in the eponymous essay that digs into the risk-prone undersea worlds of Internet cables. My favourite chapter, however, was the one on cricket and beauty: a superb meditation on how aesthetics becomes a seamless part of this sport, and what it says about our dispositions.

Peppered with philosophical insights and charged by delectable turns of phrase, this book is essential reading in our turbulent and changing world.

— The reviewer is a writer, artist and historian from Shimla