Their childhood bookshelf

Long before they became storytellers themselves, these children’s authors were readers who lost themselves in magical forests, school adventures, comic strips and timeless classics. From Enid Blyton and RK Narayan to Tintin, Asterix, Ruskin Bond and Richmal Crompton, writers and their writings shaped their imagination and worldview. They look back at the stories that first sparked a lifelong love of reading and storytelling:

Advertisement

CG Salamander

Advertisement

I read a lot of Asterix and Obelix and Tintin growing up, and there was always something comforting about joining familiar characters on new adventures. These books were also my first introduction to comics, and I was endlessly fascinated with how much one could do with the comic format. But more than anything, they brought me pure joy, I can still picture those panels where Captain Haddock is constantly spat on by an assortment of llamas. My school also had a lot of Goosebumps, which I would race through during the library period (the books in my school library couldn’t be borrowed). I love and adore the Discworld series more than anything else, especially the Rincewind and the Watch novels, and I remember being mesmerised by ‘Haroon and the Sea of Stories’. As an adult, I’m obsessed with One Piece and the world building that goes into it, the effortlessness of the Gajapati Kulapati books, and I’m in love with the way One Punch man subverts some of my favourite tropes.

Advertisement

— The writer is author of ‘Maithili and the Minotaur’ (Penguin Random House)

Gayathri Ponvannan

Advertisement

Some of my earliest favourites were children’s classics like ‘Little Women’, ‘Heidi’ and ‘Alice in Wonderland’, and I still have my very first Penguin Classics copies lined up on my bookshelves! I’ve also loved reading Enid Blyton, RK Narayan and Ruskin Bond. More recently, I’ve enjoyed the Penderwicks series, which feels like a cool, modern take on ‘Little Women’. I think one of the best things about being a children’s author is that you can keep re-reading your old favourites, because it all counts as research and inspiration!

— The writer is author of The Vaidyar’s ‘School of Medicine and Magic’ (Penguin Random House)

Preetha Leela Chockalingam

As a child, my favourite books were the ‘Just William’ series by Richmal Crompton, ‘Jane Eyre’ by Charlotte Bronte, ‘The Narayanpur Incident’ by Shashi Deshpande and ‘Swami and Friends’ by RK Narayan. I loved the humour in the RK Narayan and Richmal Crompton books and would often discuss them with friends. To date, my best friends and I talk about them. My close friend Priya is, in fact, RK Narayan’s niece and the main character of ‘Swami and Friends’ is named after her late father, Swaminathan. Shashi Deshpande’s ‘The Narayanpur Incident’ as well as my grandfather’s retelling of his time in the INA inspired my love of Indian history. I became really interested in the Indian Independence movement and, later on, ancient India. With ‘Jane Eyre’, the slight darkness of the book appealed to me, which is why my stories always look at what happens when things go wrong for children and how they develop resilience.

As an adult who still loves children’s books, my favourite writer has to be Ruskin Bond. When you read his stories, you can hear the chuckle in his voice and you are there, absorbed into the nature he describes. The landscape and setting just comes alive! Adults love his stories as much as children do and that is the mark of a good writer! I could read his books over and over!

— The writer is author of ‘A Pallava Adventure’ (Penguin Random House)

Vinitha

My favourite children’s books span age groups and genres, but they share a commitment to making the invisible visible. The Art1’s Art Exploration series makes Indian artists accessible to young readers in a way no publisher has done before, leaving children braver about creating art themselves. ‘Is it the Same for You?’ is my absolute favourite — a picture book for young adults about a Kashmiri girl navigating puberty against a backdrop of daily violence and political unrest. I love books that are age agnostic, like ‘Art is a Voice’, which asks whether art can be a tool for protest and resistance, or ‘Bhimayana’, the graphic novel on Ambedkar and caste discrimination that I keep copies of at home to gift freely.

— The writer is author of ‘Uma Kapoor Vs The Universe’ (Penguin Random House)

Lesley D Biswas

I trace my penchant for nature -themed stories to my childhood days in the countryside. ‘Our Trees Still Grow in Dehra’ and ‘Time Stops At Shamli’, collections of short stories by Ruskin Bond, have trees, hills and family bonds, my all-time favourites. So does ‘Fire On The Mountain’ and RK Narayan’s ‘Under The Banyan Tree & Other Stories’. Some compelling historical fiction for adults are ‘The Nightingale’ and ‘The Kite Runner’. Duckbill’s ‘Queen’ series for young adults about powerful but forgotten Indian queens and Percy Jackson’s adventures are great series too.

— The writer is author of ‘Caught in the Crossfire’ (Penguin Random House)

Shabnam Minwalla

As a child, I was entranced by Enid Blyton’s ‘The Magic Faraway Tree’ series and the sense of never knowing what awaited the children when they climbed to the very top of the tree. Sometimes it was unlimited birthday cake, at other times it was bad-tempered giants.

When I grew a little older, I switched allegiance to ‘Anne of Green Gables’, and wished, wished and wished that Anne (spelt with an e) had been adopted by my parents instead of Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert. In a way, she was my best friend during those difficult middle school years.

The marvellous book I discovered alongside my children was Anushka Ravishankar’s ‘Moin and the Monster’, and for me it is the funniest book of all times. I reread it at least once a year and giggle endlessly.

— The writer is author of ‘Darkness at Star Mills’ (Penguin Random House)

Bijal Vachharajani

My bio is mostly: I read, write and edit children’s books. I’m constantly reading, and it’s the only way I make sense of the world. Or escape from it. Or both. ‘When the Sun Sets’ by Ogin Nayam, ‘Hello, Sun’ by Rajiv Eipe and ‘Ammachi’s Glasses’ by Priya Kuriyan are three picture books that make me happy. Ogin’s book is a stunning and subversive wordless exploration of what the Sun does when she goes home; and Rajiv’s is a joyous ode to Earth’s denizen, while Priya will have you in splits. The Ninja Nani series by Lavanya Karthik and the Stoob series by Samit Basu are other favourites when it comes to illustrated/ graphic narrative chapter books.

Among books for older readers, Menaka Raman’s ‘How to Win an Election (A Most Unreliable Guide)’ is a book I fully recommend. Sharply etched characters and humour, what else do you need! Also, ‘An Absence of’ Squirrels by Aparna Kapur will make you think about the worlds we live in and what’s obscured. Also, I’d read pretty much anything by Asha Nehemiah, Shabnam Minwalla and Zai Whitaker, as should you.

— The writer is author of ‘A Revolution in the Valley’ (Penguin Random House)

Balaji Venkataramanan

As a child, I would read almost anything I could get my hands on. My mom often bought these children’s books from the USSR travelling bookshop. An author I particularly liked as a kid was RK Narayan because ‘Malgudi Days’ was on TV at the time and the title song captivated me. I loved the way he portrayed ordinary people, making you feel you might run into one of them at your native village fair or at the local market. I was delighted to discover that ‘R’ in RK Narayan stood for Rasipuram, which happens to be my native place. We even share the same birthday.

Today, I make a conscious effort to read books by Indian children’s writers and I am lucky I get to read them at the fortnightly Mylapore Reads meet-up where a storyteller brings her collection to keep the kids amused.

I value voice and like stories that celebrate the joys of everyday life.

— The writer is author of ‘Unlocked (Penguin Random House)

Purba M

As a child, I grew up reading Enid Blyton, and her books opened up a whole new world for me. They made me imagine my own little adventures, full of friendship, curiosity and wonder.

Today, as a mother of two, an entrepreneur, and someone who believes in gentle parenting, as much as real life allows, I find the ‘Behavior Counts!’ series especially relevant. Each book focuses on one simple behaviour or value in an everyday setting, helping children understand how their actions affect themselves and others.

Somewhere, I think these influences have shaped the world I am now creating for children — an Indian universe called ‘Mighty Explorers’, where characters learn SEL values through familiar, everyday moments.

— The writer is author of ‘Mighty Explorers, Indian Universe for Children’ (Westland)

Narayan Devanathan

It’s hard to choose one favourite, but here are a few:

● ‘The Blue Umbrella’ by Ruskin Bond: It’s absolutely gorgeous in etching out its characters – from Binya to Ram Bharosa to the umbrella itself and the hills of Garhwal.

● The William series by Richmal Crompton: The essence of boyhood — being irrepressibly incorrigible — is the reason I inordinately love William.

● ‘The Five Find-Outers & Dog’ by Enid Blyton: The Five Find-Outers are great, but it’s Buster and Constable Goon that make you fall in love with this series again and again, barking mad as they both can get.

— The writer is author of ‘Folktales from Tamil Nadu’ (Westland)