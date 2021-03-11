‘Dare to Learn’ is girls’ stories of gritty thirst for knowledge

Harvinder Khetal

Selected from across the continents, the journey of each of the 25 girls who dodged daunting hurdles towards self-empowerment by walking the path of education is, in equal measure, inspiring and eye-opening. These narratives by the gritty girls themselves have been put together by Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai’s Malala Fund in the book ‘Dare to Learn: The Power of an Educated Girl’. They make for an unputdownable read — and, hopefully, for the underprivileged sections, would show the way forward.

Without undermining the gravity of the problems faced by any girl, the first thought that strikes one is the difference in the nature of obstacles faced in the developed and developing worlds. Weighing one issue against the other would be a trivialisation of the varying dark spots in every individual’s life as a student. For, the extreme, but separate, hardships faced by each one called for a common response: that of exemplary grit and resilience. The girls found their own unique approaches in their quest for knowledge. At the same time, the big gap serves to highlight how much more ground the poorer girls have yet to cover before they can lay claim to the facilities that their richer counterparts enjoy.

The adversities range from poverty (India, Pakistan, Ethiopia) to war and conflict (Iraq, Syria, Nigeria), displacement (from economic crisis-hit Venezuela), special mental and physical challenges (Canada, UK, Uganda), domestic violence (Pakistan), human trafficking (India), breaking gender stereotypes (Morocco, UK, Pakistan) and prejudices against indigenous communities (Brazil and Alaska, USA).

While most of the experiences shared emanate from common knowledge, that of USA’s Charitie stands out for calling out the historical inaccuracies concerning Native Alaskans in their school books. The longstanding injustice is a shame.

The tales of the girls from India — Vandana, Anjeli, Anjali, Anoraya, Mangli, Manisha, Tina — revolve around the common issues assailing the country’s cultural and socio-economic sectors. Broadly, they encompass compelling limitations like the parents’ inability to fund their children’s studies, absence of a higher-level school nearby or Right to Education being only till 14 years of age, burden of domestic chores and pressure of early marriage on girls.

The heartwarming common factor shared by some of them is the help they got from Malala Fund-supported organisations that help put out-of-school girls back in school. As also their resolve to do their bit in helping every girl attend school by motivating their communities to take to the path that they have treaded. These stories coming straight from the horse’s mouth should steer India’s policymakers into taking remedial steps.