‘Dare to Learn’ is girls’ stories of gritty thirst for knowledge

‘Dare to Learn’ is girls’ stories of gritty thirst for knowledge

Dare to Learn: The Power of an Educated Girl by Malala Fund. HarperCollins. Pages 204. Rs 299

Harvinder Khetal

Selected from across the continents, the journey of each of the 25 girls who dodged daunting hurdles towards self-empowerment by walking the path of education is, in equal measure, inspiring and eye-opening. These narratives by the gritty girls themselves have been put together by Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai’s Malala Fund in the book ‘Dare to Learn: The Power of an Educated Girl’. They make for an unputdownable read — and, hopefully, for the underprivileged sections, would show the way forward.

Without undermining the gravity of the problems faced by any girl, the first thought that strikes one is the difference in the nature of obstacles faced in the developed and developing worlds. Weighing one issue against the other would be a trivialisation of the varying dark spots in every individual’s life as a student. For, the extreme, but separate, hardships faced by each one called for a common response: that of exemplary grit and resilience. The girls found their own unique approaches in their quest for knowledge. At the same time, the big gap serves to highlight how much more ground the poorer girls have yet to cover before they can lay claim to the facilities that their richer counterparts enjoy.

The adversities range from poverty (India, Pakistan, Ethiopia) to war and conflict (Iraq, Syria, Nigeria), displacement (from economic crisis-hit Venezuela), special mental and physical challenges (Canada, UK, Uganda), domestic violence (Pakistan), human trafficking (India), breaking gender stereotypes (Morocco, UK, Pakistan) and prejudices against indigenous communities (Brazil and Alaska, USA).

While most of the experiences shared emanate from common knowledge, that of USA’s Charitie stands out for calling out the historical inaccuracies concerning Native Alaskans in their school books. The longstanding injustice is a shame.

The tales of the girls from India — Vandana, Anjeli, Anjali, Anoraya, Mangli, Manisha, Tina — revolve around the common issues assailing the country’s cultural and socio-economic sectors. Broadly, they encompass compelling limitations like the parents’ inability to fund their children’s studies, absence of a higher-level school nearby or Right to Education being only till 14 years of age, burden of domestic chores and pressure of early marriage on girls.

The heartwarming common factor shared by some of them is the help they got from Malala Fund-supported organisations that help put out-of-school girls back in school. As also their resolve to do their bit in helping every girl attend school by motivating their communities to take to the path that they have treaded. These stories coming straight from the horse’s mouth should steer India’s policymakers into taking remedial steps.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Ludhiana

Body of missing 8-year-old Ludhiana boy found from Doraha canal; uncle confesses to murder

2
Haryana

Haryana man dies by suicide over 'delay' in visa for Canada; it arrives a day later

3
Nation

Munawar Faruqui performs show in Hyderabad, 50 people taken into preventive custody

4
Chandigarh

Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat

5
Features

Toy story: Made in India

6
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Another gangster's name crops up

7
Trending

Dismayed woman resigns from job as only one of her 70 colleagues she invited shows up at her wedding

8
Punjab

Punjab finally hires 156 law officers, kin of judges on list

9
Punjab

Punjab, Haryana agree to name airport after Bhagat Singh

10
World

Passive smoking 10th biggest risk factor for cancer, reveals study

Don't Miss

View All
Video: This Sangrur farmer is spending Rs 50 lakh to move his Rs 1.5 crore house 500 ft away from highway
Trending

Video: This Sangrur farmer is spending Rs 50 lakh to move his Rs 1.5 crore house 500 ft away from highway

Video: Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, disaster response team rushes to spot
Nation

Video: Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, disaster response team rushes to spot

Honey-trapped student rescued from kidnappers
Chandigarh

Honey-trapped Kharar student rescued from kidnappers

Citing security flaws, Apple tells users to install update
Nation

Citing security flaws, Apple tells users to install update

Watch: Woman falls down while deboarding moving train, CRPF personnel pulls her away to avert mishap
Trending

Watch: Woman falls down while deboarding moving train, CRPF personnel pulls her away to avert mishap

Both pilots fall asleep while flying at 37,000 feet, miss their landing
World

Pilots fall asleep while flying at 37,000 feet, miss landing

Twitterati rebukes US President Joe Biden as he coughs into fist and shakes same hand with lawmakers
Trending

Twitterati rebukes US President Joe Biden as he coughs into fist and shakes same hand with lawmakers

This border district almost went to Pak
Punjab

Border district Gurdaspur almost went to Pakistan

Top News

CBI issues Look Out Circular against 8 accused named in Delhi excise policy FIR; Sisodia not on list

CBI issues Look Out Circular against 8 accused named in Delhi excise policy FIR; Sisodia not on list

No LoCs opened against four public servants named in the FIR...

India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring MQ-9B Predator drones

India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring MQ-9B Predator drones

MQ-9B drone is a variant of MQ-9 ‘Reaper’ which was used to ...

25% extra seats, no entrance test for foreign students: UGC's plan to increase international outreach

25% extra seats, no entrance test for foreign students: UGC's plan to increase international outreach

Supernumerary seats will be created over and above the total...

Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat

Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat

Specialised teams carry out search operation at Sector 43 an...

Former Union Minister Anand Sharma quits as Himachal Congress Steering Committee Chairman

'Self-respect non-negotiable': Anand Sharma quits as Himachal Congress Steering Committee Chairman

Sends resignation to party president Sonia Gandhi, days afte...

Cities

View All

Amritsar’s air quality improves as compared to previous years: Study

Amritsar's air quality improves as compared to previous years: Study

29-year-old drowns at Durgiana Temple in Amritsar

2 nabbed for duping Amritsar goldsmith of Rs 1.34 cr

7th pay panel: Teachers' union to join statewide protest tomorrow

Amritsar: An evening dedicated to Gulzar

Teachers unhappy, demand 'transparent' transfer policy in Punjab

Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat

Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat

Chandigarh: Sector 25 cremation ground in a shambles

Double murder convict stabs niece to death

Now, IAF Heritage Centre to take wing by October

15-year-old girl robbed on board auto

CBI issues Look Out Circular against 8 accused named in Delhi excise policy FIR; Sisodia not on list

CBI issues Look Out Circular against 8 accused named in Delhi excise policy FIR; Sisodia not on list

CBI files preliminary enquiry over ‘corruption’ in procurement, maintenance of buses by Delhi govt

Manish Sisodia claims Look Out Circular issued against him; CBI denies; BJP says Kejriwal is ‘nervous’

Committed to empowering AFT, says Defence Minister

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait detained by Delhi police on way to Jantar Mantar protest

Over 20 cows die in past 2 weeks, death toll 210

Over 20 cows die in past 2 weeks, death toll 210

Police help three overcome drug addiction

Class XII student attacked with sharp weapons outside school

Home Guards staffer hangs self in Banga

Hoshiarpur gets three more Aam Aadmi Clinics

Body of missing 8-year-old Ludhiana boy found from Doraha canal; uncle confesses to murder

Body of missing 8-year-old Ludhiana boy found from Doraha canal; uncle confesses to murder

8-year-old boy goes missing in Ludhiana

BJP leader thrashed to death by 'drug addicts' in Ludhiana

Youth held with 3-kg opium

Youth killed in scuffle at birthday party

AAP govt won’t tolerate corruption, says minister

AAP govt won't tolerate corruption, says minister

Dept caps dengue test at Rs 600 in district

2 diarrhoea cases reported in Patiala