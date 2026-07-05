‘This Land Is Your Land’ by Beverly Gage: 250 years of the American dream

Way back in 2007, I remember how Chicago was abuzz with excitement on the eve of July 4th. The crowning jewel of the Independence Day celebrations was, of course, the magnificent symphony of fireworks and pyrotechnics reflecting over the vast, dark waters of Lake Michigan. I can only imagine the scale of excitement gripping the United States as it celebrates its ‘Semiquincentennial’ — the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

It is a moment of profound national reflection, and a perfect backdrop for Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Beverly Gage’s new book, ‘This Land Is Your Land: A Road Trip Through US History’.

Gage’s seminal work offers a deeply introspective and historically rich narrative born from a simple premise: experiencing history the way everyday Americans do. Rather than remaining “holed up in the archives”, she spent a significant portion of 2023 and 2024 on the road, crisscrossing the nation to visit approximately 300 historical sites, museums, souvenir shops, and battlefield re-enactments.

The result is a chronicle framed around 13 foundational historical sites and moments that continue to define the American consciousness.

The book unfolds chronologically, and the first national icon we encounter is George Washington. Gage presents him in his full complexity: the first President was a fierce votary of lofty democratic goals, and in a glaring contradiction to his stated moral stance, was also a master slaveholder on his Virginia plantation.

As Gage illustrates, the economic engine of the early American republic, particularly agriculture, demanded the brutal efficiency of slave labour. This and other profound ethical compromises pockmarked the moral sheen of the newborn nation.

It wasn’t just Black Americans who bore the brunt; the systematic exploitation and displacement of Native Americans further strained the grand, universal proclamations of 1776.

Gage forces the reader to confront how hollow those immortal words must have sounded to the marginalised: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

‘This Land Is Your Land’ spans the geography of America’s meteoric rise as a scientific and industrial powerhouse. We are introduced to the relentless architects of modern capitalism and innovation, such as Thomas Edison, Henry Ford, and even the eccentric creators behind Coca-Cola’s secret formula.

A pivotal stop on Gage’s itinerary is Chicago. To commemorate the 400th anniversary of Christopher Columbus’ arrival in the New World, the city hosted the monumental Chicago World’s Fair in 1893. The Expo became a global talking point, a gleaming ‘White City’ that showcased America’s arrival as a premier global empire.

The author seamlessly updates American history through the turbulent 20th century. The haunting landscape of the world’s first atomic bomb blast in New Mexico is a site that fundamentally altered warfare, and geopolitics.

Reviewing the book, acclaimed critic AO Scott notes: “This book is ideal for history buffs and anyone looking for a ‘warts-and-all’ journey through the American past.”

For those watching from afar the ongoing evolution of the superpower, Gage’s book stands as the definitive armchair travelogue through a complicated, remarkable, and contradictory history.

— The reviewer is former principal, Chandigarh College of Architecture