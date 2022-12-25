KM Chandrasekhar’s ‘As Good as My Word’: Top bureaucrat looks back

Rajiv Dogra

Those who have known KM Chandrasekhar professionally will attest that the title of the book, ‘As Good As My Word’, is a faithful testimony of the former Cabinet Secretary’s record. Others will be justified in adding that it is rich in experience and wise in words.

It is a given that anyone who scales up the bureaucratic ladder to reach its very top should have a variety of experience. Chandrasekhar had the added plus of a rare double for an IAS officer. He served as deputy chief in India’s mission to EU before moving on to Geneva to become our Ambassador to WTO. These, followed by a spell as Revenue Secretary and then as the Cabinet Secretary, gave him enough experience to distill it into a book.

He does not fight shy from giving frank views on major issues. On foreign policy, he observes: “Indian foreign policy has turned many somersaults since Independence… idealistic PM Nehru exercised influence in the global comity of nations far above its weight in terms of its economic or political power… Unfortunately, it is almost fashionable today to make disparaging remarks about Nehru… We forget that if not for his resolute adherence to constitutional values… Indian democracy would easily have gone the authoritarian way like many other countries emerging out of colonialism.”

Despite the passage of time, some aspirations and the strategies of achieving them remain largely the same as before. Therefore, he adds: “Then, as now, New Delhi’s objective seemed to be the position of leadership, rather than what the position could do for Indian interests. The central question for India’s foreign strategy should be how to secure the country against China’s military threat.”

But his principal focus is on domestic issues. There was, for instance, the financial crisis of 2008-09 that threatened to overwhelm the global system. He explains: “India resisted the option of following blindly the prescriptions suggested by the international institutions. India’s chosen path was to inject fiscal and monetary stimulus measures by the Government and the RBI acting in sync.”

This, and the many other matters that the government has handled, deserve congratulatory notes. But the book is not only about distributing accolades, it does serious reflection on matters that affect us fundamentally. Chandrasekhar picks some for special mention. On 26/11, he echoes the national disappointment with the way the electronic media performed. If the media is the first to demand accountability, why can’t it hold to account the media personnel whose conduct was less than ethical? Then there is also the role of institutions. Should the actions of ED, CBI and CAG, etc, be instilling fear or should they be more circumspect in exercising power? Experience shows that arbitrariness is counter-productive, and creates more problems than it solves.

What he says about CAG is a case in point: “The CAG’s right to question policy, lay down prescriptions for another policy and calculate ‘presumptive losses’ on the basis of that policy are themselves wrong. If the issue of ‘presumptive losses’ is brought into audit, every budget, every financial act can be questioned.”

An observation by him that follows is a natural corollary: “…if we hound the honest, the society and the administration will be left with either dishonest performers or deceitful non-performers.”

It is logical, therefore, that he should be cogitating on what remains of the famed steel frame. Let us leave his verdict for the reader to find out for himself. But his comment on what is India’s new steel frame is worthy of serious thought: “The steel frame of Independent India is its Constitution and, if this backbone of our democratic system of governance begins to come apart, the future could get increasingly dismal.”

The book is an honest account of Chandrasekhar’s career. Some issues, especially in the later part of his working life, also involved matters that became, and continue to be, subjects of national discussion. He has not held back from critically evaluating them. His cri de coeur should give enough food for thought to the readers.