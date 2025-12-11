Tribune Books: ‘Mission Saudi’ by Aloke Lal, Maanas Lal is a reminder that justice often demands a warrior

‘Mission Saudi’ is a rare blend of investigative grit, emotional depth, and geopolitical tension — all anchored in the devastating real-life tragedy of a young girl named Pooja. A ninth-grade student and the beloved middle child of her family, Pooja looked forward to celebrating Onam with the innocence and joy one expects of childhood. But one horrific incident robbed her of that joy forever, setting into motion a long, painful battle for justice that extended far beyond India’s borders.