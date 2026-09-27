‘Unclaimed’ by Vandana Shukla is a gripping look at what happens after the mask slips

The most unsettling aspect of Vandana Shukla’s ‘Unclaimed’ is not the violence that erupts through its pages, but the ordinariness that surrounds it. The rapist is an Oxford-educated professor. The predator is a father, an uncle, a husband, a benefactor. Respectability is merely a disguise. Across 10 stories, Shukla explores a world in which brutality and betrayal do not arrive from outside society but flourish within its most familiar institutions: the family, marriage, the classroom, and the community.

The subtitle, ‘The Fault Lines Beneath the Normal’, aptly describes the terrain Shukla explores. A village healer who once cured snakebite victims ends her days begging for matchsticks. A young woman of 21 is married to a cold 35-year-old widower to provide him with children. An adopted daughter searches for the mother who abandoned her. From such ordinary beginnings, the stories open into lives shaped by deception, violence and narrowing possibilities.

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At the centre of the collection are women negotiating lives defined by inequality, social expectations and male entitlement. Physical violence is only one aspect of the stories. Just as pervasive are coercion, manipulation, class privilege and the burden of honour.

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One of the collection’s strongest stories, ‘His Ghost Feet Walked Out’, centres on Dr KN Singh, a professor from a talukdar family, admired for his intellect and notorious for his appetite. Shukla sketches him with biting irony, noting “the hypnotic impact of the verbal flagellations that rained from his pan-and-smoke-stained mouth”.

The prose is equally striking in ‘Null and Void’, where a young village woman is married to a wealthy NRI who conceals his age and past. As her future contracts, Shukla writes: “Her destiny was mortgaged by the hegemony of geography and wealth. Her latitude was not aligned with his longitude.”

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The title story, ‘Unclaimed’, follows Anahita, an adopted daughter determined to discover the identity of her biological mother. The search leads back to Punjab’s militancy years and to a woman forced to abandon a child conceived through repeated sexual violence.

Some of the most affecting stories are those in which harm comes from within the family. ‘A Long Summer Noon’ is the most devastating. A schoolgirl is sexually abused by her father in scenes that are painful to read not because they are graphic, but because of their emotional clarity. The girl’s fear and helplessness are rendered with such immediacy that the story becomes difficult to shake off.

A similar betrayal shapes ‘Buji’. Tara, the bright granddaughter of a village midwife, is sent to relatives for her education, only to become another casualty of misplaced trust. Among these darker narratives, ‘Guru Di: A Woman and a Dog Should Match a Man’s Status’ provides a rare counterpoint.

Gauri’s attachment to a mongrel despised by her authoritarian father-in-law develops into a quiet contest of wills. The dog’s repeated returns after every attempt to remove her become one of the few moments of resistance in the collection.

‘Unclaimed’ offers little comfort and almost no redemption. What lingers is not the violence itself, but the unsettling ease with which it coexists with everyday life.

— The reviewer is a freelancer