Advertisement
Home / Book Reviews / Understanding the polarities within

Understanding the polarities within

The author explores the Hindu concept of Shiva-Shakti, or Purusha-Prakriti
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:39 PM Jun 24, 2025 IST
Love Vipassana: The Union Within by Shoneeka. Story Mirror Infotech Pvt Ltd. Rs 999
Book Title: Love Vipassana: The Union Within

Author: Shoneeka

In ‘Love Vipassana: The Union Within’, Shonneka explores love as it really is, through a deeply meditative, even spiritual, review.

It is common to see men and women struggling in relationships. The writer believes this is due to an internal war within every person, which can only be won over once one takes the dependency from the external and hands it over to their inner being.

The Hindu concept of Shiva-Shakti, or Purusha-Prakriti, stands for the divine masculine and divine feminine energies that unite to create life. These two hold both mythological, spiritual, as well as symbolic relevance, especially as it is said that they are a part of each other but also complete in themselves. These two also come together to create the human (regardless of gender) who thus becomes a fragment of the Divine, with both masculine and feminine energies as its two faces. Speaking from experience, Shoneeka reveals that as one becomes aware of such a dichotomy, they discover new zones of their being.

Using this metaphor, the book helps the reader understand these two intertwined polarities within us, which must be balanced to maintain harmonious relationships (including one’s connection to their own self) and manifest desires by affirmations and tapping into the collective unconscious, ultimately leading one to realisations beyond this duality.

