Untold story of the courtesan who enchanted Dagh Dehlvi in Tarana Husain Khan’s ‘The Courtesan, Her Lover and I’

At a time when composite cultural identities, art, and literature are increasingly being pushed aside by exclusive and religion-based identities or historical narratives in India, the publication of any writing that celebrates marginalised chronicles and cultural histories must be welcomed. Tarana Husain Khan’s new novel, ‘The Courtesan, Her Lover and I’, is an enriching addition to the growing works of historical fiction that explore Indo-Muslim literary traditions.

Many of us who read and enjoy classical Urdu poetry try to decipher the meanings and intent of the standalone couplets in today’s context and find them relevant. But what most of us don’t get to learn is about the life of the 18th- or 19th-century poets who wrote those verses, or the times they lived in. What were the muses and anxieties in their lives that inspired the passions and nuances of romance they penned? This lack of historical context occurs mostly because their biographies were either not written, or are inaccessible to the non-Urdu readers.

Mainstream history writing, too, focuses mostly on political conquests, ignoring the cultural nuances. While some famed poets like Mirza Ghalib have been celebrated through popular cinema and television, the lives of other equally great shayars such as Dagh Dehlvi have not been documented well. Tarana Khan’s novel bridges this gap at least for Dagh, a 19th-century poet who was a key figure of the Dabistan-e Dilli (the Delhi school) of Urdu poetry. But this is not an ordinary biography. It is a slow-moving and culturally rich tale of two individuals separated by a couple of centuries: the story’s character and the storyteller herself.

Like many poets of his time, Dagh’s life depended on royal patrons or nawabs in Delhi, Rampur, and Hyderabad where he lived or was invited. In Rampur, he was besotted by a tawaif or courtesan, Munni Bai ‘Hijab’, a poetess who arrived from Calcutta to attend Jashn-e Benazir, an annual festival of arts and poetry. Dagh, then in his fifties, fell in love with the young enchantress, whose priority obviously was the nawab or his courtier who invited her. Thus started a tale of pining, jealousy, loving, and the pain of separation between them, most of which has come to us via Urdu verses and letters that Dagh wrote to Hijab.

But the novel doesn’t simply transcribe the letters to tell a 19th-century story — these are being discovered in 21st century Rampur by Rukmini, an upcoming author married to a Muslim, Faraz. The two stories progress side by side, intertwining with their own complexities and nuances.

While Rukmini has to mingle with her highbrow friends in Rampur, some of whom help her develop her research and story, Hijab has the pressure to deal with her richer ‘clients’ in Calcutta and Rampur while negotiating her affair with Dagh.

The way Rukmini slowly discovers Rampur’s past, its literary heritage and the delicious food recipes, by visiting the famed Raza Library, meeting Daniyal, an aristocratic resident, and managing a book club of the town’s snobs, it could well be the story of the author Tarana Khan herself. She has been working on these subjects in Rampur for decades, in both fiction and non-fiction.

Rukmini also tells the story of Hijab in second person, as if conversing with her across centuries. More than the romances and cultural details in the novel, an important discussion is about the challenges of acceptance a woman poet or author faces in a male-dominated society and in Urdu literature, whether in the past or now. While Munni Bai ‘Hijab’ tried to learn the nuances of poetry from Dagh, and even taught other courtesan poets in Calcutta, she was forgotten; hardly any of her verses survived, whereas Dagh remains the star of Urdu poetry. Rukmini, too, had to seek approval and islah (refinement) from men like Daniyal to be accepted as a writer, often even being attracted to him physically.

While extensive quotations from hundreds of letters and verses tend to make this novel a historical source about the poet and the courtesan, a casual reader looking for a quick tale of gossip and romance may find some of those quotes a burden and would have been happier with a slightly shorter and crispier novel. Nevertheless, it’s a document that provides context to appreciating Dagh’s poetry and the lives of courtesans and musicians in colonial India, many of whom were regularly travelling from patron to patron in search of livelihood.

