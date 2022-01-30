‘War Despatches 1971’: Personal accounts of the war

War Despatches 1971 by Brig BS Mehta. BluOne Ink LLP. Pages 372. Rs 899

Sujan Dutta

Shimi Kanbargimath was a handsome young commando instructor, square of jaw, slim of waist, and mushy with romance when he took his fellow Sikh officer to a hospital in Dhaka in December of 1971.

The hospital was staffed by Pakistani medical officers and assistants. It was after December 16 when Lt Gen AAK Niazi, the chief of the Pakistan forces in the East, had surrendered. A Pakistani nurse went up to Shimi and asked if it was safe for her to attend to the Sikh officer, who had a dental issue. She was nervous because, she told him later, they had been taught in schools and at home to stay away from Sikh men.

The incident caused some mirth later, but it underlined the psyche that was cultivated in a people sundered by an artificial Partition in 1947.

Kanbargimath, who retired as a Brigadier, narrated the incident in a letter to his wife. In a footnote, he adds, he addresses his wife, Girija, as “Dearest” only once in his published piece because “she has prevented me from sharing the mushy expressions”.

This is but one of the real-life experiences that are narrated in the volume by officers who were just about five years into service at the time of the 1971 war. ‘War Despatches 1971’, edited by Brig BS Mehta, compiles personal experiences of the officers. The writers are from the Army, Navy and Air Force who joined the National Defence Academy in July 1962 and Army officers who were commissioned in June 1966 from the Indian Military Academy.

The officers were clearly young, in their 20s, at the time of the war. Their points of view were those of men who were taking orders and passing on orders while being in the thick of action themselves. They were not the strategic decision-makers.

Brig Mehta acknowledges as much. And there lies the value of this volume, one more addition to the plethora of books that have been published to mark 50 years of the 1971 war.

Among the experiences are that of Air Commodore KC Kuruvilla, who was taken Prisoner of War in the western theatre after being shot down. He was released months later, but not before he witnessed a failed escape bid by other Indian soldiers.

The piece ‘The War in the East: Through the Eyes of a Pigeon’ by Arvind Sharma also gives an overview of the battles in the eastern theatre from a unique vantage point.

The 30 individual chapters in the book are leavened by an introduction, some with maps, often hand-drawn, and black-and-white photographs, often taken with Kodak cameras from Army canteens that the officers bought just as they were leaving for the two fronts of the war.

Though the authors resolved to produce the volume only as a collection of personal experiences, without attempting to pontificate on the whys and wherefores of war, it is their stories that elevate the realities to the level of a discourse.

Professional soldiers yearn to test themselves in wars. In the decades since Independence, 1971 was the only war that saw full-fledged, three-dimensional hostilities. Despite the tribulations of that year, these men, trained in warfare, were fortunate to have been through epochal times. What they also acknowledge, particularly in the eastern front, is the contribution of the Mukti Bahini, the Bangladeshi liberation warriors.

Fifty years after the war, many can sit back and reflect, somewhat mirthfully, while holding a glass of something golden and liquid on a relaxed evening. In the wilderness of those weeks though, finding a way through the cold, foggy mess of winter nights was a baptism by fire that tempered the mettle of soldiers.

That is what seeps through. One wishes therefore that the production qualities of the volume were given more attention, and in enhancing the quality of the visuals.

