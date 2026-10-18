‘Warriors of Non-Violence’ by Ira Saxena is a chronicle of the heroes among us

When fiction writers publish non-fiction, the latter is enlivened with literary and creative energy. Events morph into moving stories, and instances of greatness from the past are rendered timeless as exemplars of universal values. Ira Saxena’s latest is a collection of rousing tales about regular men and women who stood up to the British colonial state with courage and ingenuity. Their unwavering faith in the cult of non-violence as the mightiest weapon, as it were, of individual and collective self-expression and self-fulfilment is hailed as a universal guiding light for humanity.

Saxena, whose mother was a distinguished freedom fighter and a member of the Constituent Assembly of India, had heard many of these stories while growing up. She was captivated by the heroism of the men and women who braved heavy odds to defy or elude the dictates of the British colonial state. She also inherited the literary flair of her mother, who excelled in Hindi fiction highlighting women characters, including their marginalisation.

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Saxena herself specialised in child psychology and her husband and children in computer engineering. Her literary concerns have revolved around the people and ideals animating India’s freedom struggle and the larger quest for democracy, along with the minutiae of computer engineering and the Internet, including malicious viruses. They are held together by her interest and professional expertise in child psychology, inspiring her to practice writing as a persuasive medium of influence for a young readership.

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Children’s literature is generally infused with a spirit of clarity, adventure, excitement as well as an overarching faith in righteousness. The language travels light and descriptions are lively, full of colour and material details, about both nature and people. Every story features inspired protagonists with an unshakeable conviction in a transcendental ideal who accomplish feats far above their capacity. Such human miracles then lift everyone around, humbling detractors into admirers, and sometimes even reforming hardcore antagonists.

The 10 chapters in the collection present such uplifting stories. The characters populating them come largely from around Meerut but occasionally also from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Bengal or Lahore. They may be housewives, young revolutionaries, college students, Partition victims, or local political activists. Saxena typically explores a particular moment which brings into relief their transformation while they rise above the setting as other characters, observing and admiring human greatness, voluntarily follow their lead. These outstanding men and women literally rise to the occasion, offering a novel idea or organising a powerful anti-colonial campaign, visibly inspiring everyone around them with hope and confidence and sometimes even converting a sworn antagonist to the transcendental superiority of non-violence.

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The author and her mother too appear in the scene towards the end. While the mother helps in the rehabilitation of Partition-displaced women, the daughter is moved by the confession of a veteran freedom fighter about his magical transformation, against the crucible of brutal police repression during the Quit India movement, from a timid young boy to an intrepid leader. This last story reminded this reviewer of the poignant reminiscences of the poet Jayanta Mahapatra as an early teenager suddenly finding himself in the middle of police repression in Cuttack during the same time.

Saxena’s delicious prose merits a special mention. Every word is chosen with care, and every sentence crafted with affection. Natural, geographical, interpersonal, sartorial and even musical details are all presented with great relish. It feels as though a wise grandmother is offering the most valuable lessons from her rich life to the generation of her grandchildren as a series of morality tales in which every character is blessed with an opportunity to bring forth their innate greatness.

The book delightfully recreates the human drama of the freedom struggle, particularly the ways in which patriotism could, and did, inspire regular men and women into rising above and beyond their material limits. Children and adults will find it instructive and entertaining in equal measure.

— The reviewer teaches at the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences, Bhubaneswar